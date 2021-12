Driving through the center of Panama City for the first time, there were multiple reminders of the United States: car dealership lots advertising the deal of the week, chain restaurants notorious for supersized drinks, and groups of retirees fleeing the winter weather of the Northeast. But while this Central American country has long been home to vacationers looking to swap snow for sun, there is more in Panama to discover than what shines at the surface.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO