Video Games

League of Legends Arcane cosplayer reinvents the Hextech wheel as Viktor

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show, Arcane, has taken over the latter half of 2021, and one cosplayer’s rendition of LoL fans’ beloved Viktor has stolen the Hextech spotlight. If there’s one show that has become the talk of the gaming universe in 2021, it’s...

www.dexerto.com

ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Focuses on Deadly Diva, Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia's next season is set to adapt the story of the War Arc, which will see the forces of good and evil clash in their biggest battle to date, and one of the fan-favorite characters in recent memory is the sharpshooter known as Lady Nagant. While Nagant hasn't been confirmed to be a part of the sixth season of the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, fans are on the edge of their seat waiting to see the heart-pounding battle between the sniper and the current wielder of the power of One For All, Deku.
COMICS
dotesports.com

League of Legends, CS:GO streamer K1KA has died

Former semi-professional CS:GO player turned streamer Kristina “K1KA” Dukic died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to an announcement shared on her personal Instagram account. During her semi-pro CS:GO career, Dukic attended two events featured on HLTV’s database, Copenhagen Games Female in 2018 and 2019. She then branched out...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Takes the Throne With Rias

One awesome High School DxD cosplay is ready to take the throne with Rias Gremory! It has been a while since the anime last aired new episodes as part of its fourth season, but fans are still anxiously awaiting news of a potential fifth season. It's not for a lack of content either as not only is there still quite a lot to adapt from Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's original light novel series, and there has even been an official sequel series launched with new volumes releasing in Japan to this day.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer always hits her mark as seductive Widowmaker

Overwatch’s resident villainess and sniper magnifique Widowmaker has inspired cosplayers across the globe, but this cosplay snipes the competition in style. Overwatch’s Talon sniper and spider queen, Widowmaker, is the literal definition of femme fatale. Oozing seduction, the deadly one-shot-wonder is a cosplayer’s dream. We’ve seen one...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

My Hero Academia brings out villainous side as fiery Dabi with female twist

My Hero Academia fans are losing their minds after popular Instagram cosplayer Gothpixii unveiled her fiery female take on the anime’s evil League of Villains lieutenant Dabi, complete with his iconic skin stitching. There are few series ⁠— live-action or anime ⁠— as popular as My Hero Academia, with the...
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Honors Setsuna's Anime Debut

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is honoring Setsuna Tokage's debut in the anime during Season 5! The fifth season of the series wrapped up its final episodes before the start of the Fall, and fans are already excited to see what could be on the way for the anime's next season. While a sixth season has already been confirmed for a release, and with what's to come ahead, it can be easy to forget how the fifth season kicked off with a showcase of Class 1-B's hero students and their respective abilities developed over the first year.
COMICS
ComicBook

This Epic Pokemon Cosplay Brings Garchomp to Life

It doesn't take much effort to see how big Pokemon has become in the past few years. From the trading cards to the anime and beyond, Pokemon is thriving in ways it hasn't since the 1990s. As you can imagine, the video games have added plenty to its success, and a certain pair of remakes have put Pokemon back in the headlines. So of course, one cosplayer had to celebrate the comeback with a truly epic Garchomp look!
COMICS
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer unleashes inner demon as striking Nezuko Kamado

Italian cosplayer Caterina Rocchi, also known as mochichuu on Instagram, has Demon Slayer fans going wild with her mesmerizing take on beloved deuteragonist Nezuko Kamado. Demon Slayer Season 2 is finally underway again after a grueling two-year wait. Fans are thrilled to see their favorite characters back in action, including Nezuko Kamado, who will play a pivotal role in the story once again.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

FFXIV cosplayer celebrates Endwalker as enchanting Y’shtola Rhul

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Endwalker expansion is just around the corner, and one cosplayer has decided to celebrate in style with this stunning FFXIV Y’shtola Rhul cosplay. As the end of days draws ever closer, Final Fantasy XIV Online fans across Eorzea are gearing up their characters to prepare for...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

We asked this AI art bot to recreate League of Legends champions

League of Legends champions, regardless of what you think of their kits, boast some of the coolest character designs of any videogame… and Teemo. These distinctive champions have been recreated and adapted countless times in fan art of all mediums, usually with striking results. But forget fan art for a second – what about AI art?
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Review

Riot’s new push into other games and mediums using the League of Legends universe has been long awaited, and for good reason. Tons of readily available short stories and lore on the characters already exists, and people have been clamoring for more for a very long time. Especially with all the hype surrounding Netflix’s Arcane, there really hasn’t been a better time to get into the world of Runeterra. With these releases came a turn based RPG by the team behind Battlechasers and Darksiders Genesis. The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has so much packed into such a comparably small game that it’s almost criminal it wasn’t longer. The brevity isn’t a bad thing, because the pacing of the game felt just right. While I have much to say about it, The Ruined King blew away my expectations and had me hooked on an RPG for the first time in a long time.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Trapped in a Dating Sim Manga Moves to Dragon Age Magazine

Seven Seas publishes the orignal light novel series in North America, and it describes the story:. Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a particularly punishing dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Watch Leon spark a revolution to change this new world in order to fulfill his ultimate desire...of living a quiet, easy life in the countryside!
COMICS
The Verge

Once you’re done with Arcane, play this League of Legends RPG

Arcane isn’t just one of the best new animated shows on Netflix — it’s also a great introduction to the vast and often inscrutable world of League of Legends. If you’ve finished the show and have found yourself intrigued by the fantasy realm of Runeterra, you might be wondering where to go next. There are a few options, but thankfully developer Riot has just released a new role-playing game that’s a perfect next step for budding fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

League of Legends guide: Debonair event missions, rewards, and skins

Debonair and deadly—Riot is tapping into the classy picture of high society for its final League of Legends event for 2021. As Season 11 officially pulls to a close, players have one last chance to embark on event-related missions and earn some cool collectibles as rewards. You can also cash in on eight prestigious Debonair skins before the year ends. Here’s a guide to the League of Legends Debonair 2021 event and how to complete all the missions, especially with the new point system in place.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

League of Legends patch 12.1 notes – Arcane-themed Firelight Ekko, Elderwood skins, Teleport changes

The first patch of the League of Legends 2022 season has hit the PBE. League of Legends patch 11.24 has headed to live servers to make its debut on the Rift and, following a bunch of teases from Riot Games on social media, the latest batch of new content has begun trickling onto the testing grounds ready for patch 12.1’s arrival in the live game soon. Let’s take a look.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League of Legends players slam “greedy” event progression rework

Riot’s plan to rework League of Legends’ event progression system, starting in Season 12, has been slammed by players as “greedy” and “time-consuming.” The community claims it’ll take them even longer to earn all the rewards under the new system, but the developers disagree with the sentiment. League of Legends’...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Last Chance Prestige Point Shop Announced

As the year comes to an end, League of Legends is opening up a Last Chance Prestige Point Shop on Dec. 9, where players have a chance to redeem Prestige skins and other exclusive content that were released between January 2020 and November 2021. Riot Games announced back in June...
VIDEO GAMES

