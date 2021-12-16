League of Legends Arcane cosplayer reinvents the Hextech wheel as Viktor

Riot’s new push into other games and mediums using the League of Legends universe has been long awaited, and for good reason. Tons of readily available short stories and lore on the characters already exists, and people have been clamoring for more for a very long time. Especially with all the hype surrounding Netflix’s Arcane, there really hasn’t been a better time to get into the world of Runeterra. With these releases came a turn based RPG by the team behind Battlechasers and Darksiders Genesis. The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has so much packed into such a comparably small game that it’s almost criminal it wasn’t longer. The brevity isn’t a bad thing, because the pacing of the game felt just right. While I have much to say about it, The Ruined King blew away my expectations and had me hooked on an RPG for the first time in a long time.

