Instagram Style: Beyonce in Adidas x Ivy Park

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tend to get a dose of Beyonce every now and then on her terms and today(December 15th) she hit us with a new look...

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
Here's Beyoncé Kissing Jay-Z in a Sparkly Silver Gucci x Balenciaga Suit

Last night, Beyoncé publicly shared a rare kissing photo with her husband, Jay-Z, to mark his birthday. Bey posted a carousel of shots from their celebration, with a few images featuring just her alone in her fantastic sparkly silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit. This is primarily Beyoncé's outfit post after all, even if it was Jay-Z’s day.
Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
Beyonce
Louis Vuitton
Beyoncé Poses With Daughters Rumi & Blue as ‘Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection Drops

Beyoncé means business, and her mini-mes are following suit in brand-new photos promoting her latest Ivy Park collection, which debuted online Thursday (Dec. 9). As members of the BeyHive virtually lined up to shop the superstar’s latest athleisure collection, Queen Bey announced the grand reveal on her Instagram while showing her and husband Jay-Z‘s daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, how to get in formation (and matching houndstooth outfits) just like their mama. “#HALLSOFIVY | adidas.com NOW, select stores TOMORROW,” Beyoncé captioned the trio of family photos, which features Blue balancing a soccer ball on her hip and Rumi taking a business call on her pink flip phone.
adidas x IVY PARK “HALLS of IVY” Campaign Stars Ava and Deacon Phillippe on Self-Expression

Adidas x IVY PARK’s latest drop, “HALLS of IVY,” reimagines classic varsity fashion for modern day wear. Fittingly, the star-studded campaign features Ava and Deacon Phillippe whose parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, starred in Cruel Intentions, the cult-favorite film following the rendezvous of prep-school students. 22 years later, Ava and Deacon are taking on university-themed style in their own way.
Reese Witherspoon's handsome son Deacon Phillippe, 18, continues to showcase his model looks for Beyonce's Halls of Ivy campaign

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe continued to flex model behavior in another snap for Beyonce's new campaign. The 18-year-old aspiring musician exuded an air of effortless cool as he rocked another striking piece of unisex athleisure from the Halls of Ivy collection on Friday. Beyoncé had additionally...
Beyoncé and adidas Launch “HALL OF IVY” Footwear And Apparel Collection

Outside of appearing in a number of “flashback” photographs on husband Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s birthday on December 4th, Beyoncé has maintained a relatively low profile in the second-half of 2021. Before the year closes, however, she’s raised an eyebrow or two as she’s appeared in campaign imagery for her “HALL OF IVY” footwear and apparel collection with adidas.
Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Halls of Ivy Drop Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. E! shoppers, gird your loins. Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park "Halls of Ivy" collection is about to drop! Starting at 11 a.m. Pst/2:00 p.m. Est, you can gain admission to the Halls of Ivy and shop the highly-anticipated collection on adidas.com for 24 hours. If you luck out today and aren't able to score the sizes or styles you want, fear not! You can shop the collection at select global retailers tomorrow. In case today's drop is news to you,...
Beyonce coordinates with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi in IVY Park gear

On Thursday, Beyonce revealed a new Addidas x IVY Park photo campaign featuring her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. The trio posed for a series of images wearing coordinated outfits from the new IVY Park range. The Crazy In Love singer shared three images from the series which showed...
Beyoncé Unveils Her Newest IVY PARK x adidas “HALLS of IVY” Collection

There’s arguably no other female out there that is blazing a trail in the world of sportswear like Beyoncé is with. . Since officially joining the Three Stripes family in 2019 she’s reinvigorated new life to her IVY PARK brand and rolled out a barrage of new footwear and apparel pieces, and to ring in the month of December she has unveiled her fifth capsule: the HALLS of IVY collection.
