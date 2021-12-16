ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Wall Street dips ahead of Fed announcement

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve later in the day, as the latest readings on inflation solidified bets of a speedier wind-down of the central bank’s pandemic-era monetary stimulus. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq tumbles as investors sell growth and buy value

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq tumbled on Thursday in a mixed day on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors toward more economically sensitive sectors and away from technology stocks. Big Tech pulled down the Nasdaq and kept the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

As a hedge against inflation, a shift in risk sentiment and a more hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell have continued to weigh on Bullion as investors price in the probability of a sooner than anticipated rate hike in an effort to control inflation. Although the Fed, BoE (Bank...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures rally to post highest finish in over 3 weeks

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, marking their highest finish in more than three weeks. Gold prices got their "groove back as the dollar weakened and the Treasury curve flattened," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Risk aversion is hitting the Nasdaq. COMP,. -2.47%. and that has some traders...
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Will Near-Term Stock Market Momentum Continue or Fade Away?

Wednesday, investors waited for the FOMC minutes release at 2 PM EST to see whether the Fed would be hawkish or dovish in its response to the recent Producer Price Index report (PPI). With the PPI showing inflation rising rapidly, the market gapped lower Tuesday on an expectation that the...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower, Tech Drags on Nasdaq

Stocks closed lower Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling close to 2.5% for its worst day since September. Tech stocks dragged on the index, which is down nearly 3% for the week. Investors are continuing to respond to the Federal Reserve's taper timeline and interest rate announcement, as well as keeping an eye on the COVID-19 omicron variant as cases spike in major metropolitan areas like New York. David Sadkin, president and partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS

