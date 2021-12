The Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Ana Grace Project for its annual Holiday Toy Drive taking place this week. "We have a regular holiday party every year, but obviously we didn't do it last year (due to the pandemic)," said Bill Moore, chamber president. "But it's a way for the chamber to thank our members for their support during the year and also give back to the community."

