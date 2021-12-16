Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna set to be named Ipswich manager

Draw specialists Crystal Palace and Southampton could not be separated at Selhurst Park after an entertaining 2-2 draw.Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into an early lead but James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with first-half goals in the space of four minutes.Jordan Ayew had the final say on proceedings, however, when he ended his goal drought to equalise in the 65th minute and give both teams a share of the spoils following their eighth draws of the campaign.With three matches postponed during the last four days, this was one of the few to survive the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO