Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna set to be named Ipswich manager

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIpswich Town are set to appoint Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager. The League One club are due to announce Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, as the successor to Paul Cook in the next few days....

www.skysports.com

