Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO