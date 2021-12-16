Industrial production increases 0.5% in November

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.2 point in November, measuring 98.4 The Uncertainty Index decreased 4 points to 63. A seasonally adjusted net 25.0% of owners plan to create new jobs, down 1 point from the previous month. The percent of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 10%, unchanged from the prior month. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, a decrease of one point from October. A net 44% of owners reported raising compensation, unchanged from October and a 48-year record high reading. A net 32% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, unchanged from October’s record high reading.
