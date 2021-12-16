ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The banged up Packers' offensive line keeps chugging along

packersnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay ended the Bears game with 4 backups and...

www.packersnews.com

Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Answers Questions of Him Returning to Packers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Packers#Bears#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Big Packers News

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers overcame a first half deficit against the Chicago Bears en route to a 45-30 win. The victory gave the Packers a stranglehold on the NFC North as they currently lead the division by four games. Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams a day later, the Packers now own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Tuesday

Green Bay has signed a new wide receiver option to their practice roster. The team added former fifth-round pick Josh Malone to replace Juwann Winfree, who was activated to the Packers’ active roster earlier today. Malone worked out for Green Bay earlier this week. The 25-year-old wideout has seen...
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Offers New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

This past Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an injury. The former MVP suffered a right ankle sprain that could potentially force him to miss some time. On Wednesday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status. He said...
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against Ravens

Aaron Rodgers proved he still owns the Chicago Bears last Sunday, but can he own the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 15 matchup?. The Packers suddenly find themselves in a three-way tie atop the NFC standings after last week’s 45-30 victory over the Bears. A win in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon could go a long way towards making sure the conference playoffs run through Lambeau Field this year.
NFL

