The banged up Packers' offensive line keeps chugging along

The Green Bay Packers imposed their will on the Chicago Bears, largely behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, one of the best moments from the game came in the stands, where Rodgers’ doppelganger was spotted in the crowd. Rodgers had a hilarious reaction to the fan...
Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level this season as he has led the Green Bay Packers to an NFL-best 10-3 record. But as the regular season winds down, the question about Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. Rodgers was asked about returning to the Packers next year on The Pat McAfee Show as his future was mentioned by Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the Sunday Night Football broadcast.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers overcame a first half deficit against the Chicago Bears en route to a 45-30 win. The victory gave the Packers a stranglehold on the NFC North as they currently lead the division by four games. Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams a day later, the Packers now own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
With just four weeks left to play in the season, you'd think that the NFL playoff picture would be clearing up at this point, but instead, it's somehow gotten more confusing. Heading into Week 15, all 14 playoff berths are still up for grabs, which marks just the third time since 1978 that we haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth through 14 weeks.
Green Bay has signed a new wide receiver option to their practice roster. The team added former fifth-round pick Josh Malone to replace Juwann Winfree, who was activated to the Packers’ active roster earlier today. Malone worked out for Green Bay earlier this week. The 25-year-old wideout has seen...
This past Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an injury. The former MVP suffered a right ankle sprain that could potentially force him to miss some time. On Wednesday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status. He said...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has missed just one game this season due to a positive COVID-19 test, despite dealing with a nagging toe injury. Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers gave his weekly update on his injured toe, providing an outlook on the rest of the season.
Aaron Rodgers proved he still owns the Chicago Bears last Sunday, but can he own the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 15 matchup?. The Packers suddenly find themselves in a three-way tie atop the NFC standings after last week’s 45-30 victory over the Bears. A win in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon could go a long way towards making sure the conference playoffs run through Lambeau Field this year.
The Green Bay Packers could be heading into Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens without their best defensive tackle. On Thursday, the team placed Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which leaves his status for Sunday’s matchup in serious doubt. Via Ari Meirov:. This is far from ideal for...
