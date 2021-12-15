ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman in Etro at the ''Being the Ricardos'' Australian Premiere

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the LA premiere, Nicole Kidman jetted home to Australia for another premiere of ''Being the Ricardos'' at the Hayden Orpheum Picture...

In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
Nicole Kidman
Fox News

Lucille Ball’s pal says Nicole Kidman ‘embodied’ the late star in 'Being the Ricardos’: She ‘got her down’

Lucille Ball’s pal believes Nicole Kidman was the right actress to portray the queen of TV comedy. Kidman is starring as Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biopic "Being the Ricardos," which premieres on Friday. The Oscar winner initially faced backlash from die-hard fans who complained the 54-year-old looked or sounded nothing like the beloved Hollywood redhead.
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

''Sing 2'' LA Premiere

There were several movie premiere's yesterday evening(December 12th) in LA and 'Sing 2' was one of them, held at The Greek Theater. Scarlett Johansson hit the carpet in a MARKARIAN SPRING 2021 ''Hawthorn'' strapless floral appliqué mini dress, accessorized with CANDY ICE jewelry. On this occasion, I am not loving the silver belt or the AQUAZZURA sandals with this dress. Don't get me wrong though, those sandals are fire but I feel like she should have gone with a color from her dress.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Being the Ricardos' Star Nicole Kidman Looks Like a Disney Princess in Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman had everyone doing double takes while on the red carpet for the premiere of Amazon Studio's Being the Ricardos. The Big Little Lies star stunned fans as she rocked her natural red tresses and looked like the spitting image of the I Love Lucy icon in the trailer for the upcoming biopic. Being the Ricardos follows the lives of Lucille Ball as well as co-star and husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem. The movie takes a behind-the-scenes look into the couple's dynamic, including a series of personal and professional obstacles that threatened their show, careers, and marriage. The highly anticipated film hit theaters on Friday, December 10, and will become available to stream on Amazon Prime by December 21.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Being the Ricardos, review: Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics radiate deepfake creepiness

If it’s true that a movie star’s face is their instrument, then Being the Ricardos brings us what can only be described as a Casio keyboard approximation of Nicole Kidman. In Aaron Sorkin’s new backstage comedy-drama, Kidman plays the American sitcom star Lucille Ball, and sports one of those prosthetically and digitally assisted make-up jobs to make her better resemble her famous subject.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’: How Hair and Makeup Team Transformed Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Turning Nicole Kidman into Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem into Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” wasn’t only about creating a facsimile of the iconic 1950s TV duo. Rather, director Aaron Sorkin instructed hair department head Teressa Hill and makeup department head Ana Lozano, “We are not taking a photograph; we are painting a picture.” The approach is generating awards buzz for the below-the-line duo. The film, opening Dec. 10, centers on a week of filming “I Love Lucy,” from table read to shooting an episode. Sorkin also re-creates memorable moments from the series, which ran on CBS from 1951-57, and provides...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos,' plus more of her best movie transformations

Nicole Kidman is one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, with a career spanning four decades and an onslaught of accolades including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards. The Australian talent is known for diving head first into her wide array of projects, often undergoing incredible physical transformations to become the characters we see on screen. It's that dedication and commitment to her craft that led The New York Times to rank her among the greatest actors of the 21st century. Fans will see a new side of the star when she portrays television icon Lucille Ball in the new biopic "Being The Ricardos," which she described during a post-screening Q&A via Variety as a "frightening but incredibly exciting" experience. To mark the film's release on Dec. 10, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at Nicole's greatest big-screen transformations…
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’: Film Review

Hollywood adores few things more than a Hollywood story, so there should be no shortage of folks nostalgic for bygone studio days, ready to eat up Being the Ricardos. But this chronicle of a fraught week in the production of CBS’ phenomenally popular 1950s sitcom, I Love Lucy, and the personal and professional lives of its married stars, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, arguably is as much about Aaron Sorkin as his celebrated subjects. While the film is never less than engrossing, its admiration for the nonpareil physical-comedy gifts of a pioneering giant of American television seems secondary to its...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘Being the Ricardos’ review: With Nicole Kidman as the comedy icon, will you love this Lucy?

So, with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” let’s just start with the obvious: Nicole Kidman is a strange choice to play comedy icon Lucille Ball. She’s too tall, too old (during the time period in which the movie is set, Ball was about 40; Kidman is 54) and in her roles generally projects a whispery fragility that doesn’t seem to suit Ball in the slightest. (Was Debra Messing even considered?) But sometimes, miscasting can be very interesting, in the hands of an actor who knows what she’s doing — and Kidman is definitely that. Here, she creates a nuanced and believable version of Ball (and of “Lucy,” the character Ball played on her sitcom “I Love Lucy,” though we don’t see much of her), meticulously introducing us to a serious, thoughtful woman obsessed with the details of comedy, who understood what it meant to have power at a time when few women did.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Anna Paquin in Zuhair Murad at the ''American Underdog'' LA Premiere

On Wednesday(December 15h) Anna Paquin attended the premiere of ''American Underdog'' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. She sparkled on the carpet wearing a geometric, sequin shorts suit from the ZUHAIR MURAD FALL 2021 collection. This is a cute look but her black pumps got lost in the carpet.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons and Nina Arianda Interview

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, Oscar winner Javier Bardem, Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, and Nina Arianda each play dual roles in writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. Nicole Kidman stars as comedy icon Lucille Ball as well as the beloved character created by Ball, Lucy Ricardo. Javier Bardem plays the “I” part of I Love Lucy, channeling Cuban bandleader/actor Desi Arnaz and his sitcom character, Ricky Ricardo.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Chloe Moretz in Louis Vuitton at the ''Mother / Android'' LA Premiere

Chloe Moretz was back on the carpet yesterday evening(December 15th) in LA for the premiere of her Hulu film ''Mother/Android'' at NeueHouse. Chloe is team LOUIS VUITTON but honestly I think her struggle to find a look that suits her from the fashion house continues. I actually liked her previous LV look but this SPRING 2022 ensemble is not it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES

