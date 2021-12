The Underworld is rocking all through February 2022, welcoming big names and hot tips to London’s most atmospheric live music venue. Here are six dates to be down the front. No matter how many times you’ve done it, there’s always a shiver of anticipation when you descend to The Underworld. As the beating heart of London’s alternative music scene, located beneath The World’s End pub in Camden, this subterranean institution has been a stop-off and springboard for every band that matters. Now, with a lineup that takes in all-conquering heroes and next big things, the only place to be in February is down the front.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO