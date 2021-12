The holiday of Winter Convergence is upon Aeternum, as New World gets festive for the Winter season. The event will run from December 16 till January 11. This is the largest update to New World since the game's release — and the first new content for players to enjoy. After a surge in players at launch, New World has settled somewhat in recent weeks. Though far from empty, New World currently sits at just over 120k active players on Steam as the game continues to offer players content.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO