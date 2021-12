DappRadar was launched in February 2018 with the goal of becoming a data-driven discovery platform for dapps, initially supporting only the Ethereum network and a few dozen dapps. With time the platform grew in popularity, and now covers almost 30 blockchains, more than 8000 dapps, and around 2000 non-fungible token (NFT) collections. It has become the go-to dapp exploration platform, claiming that it sends more than 1.5 million visitors into dapps per month.

