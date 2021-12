Nearly Two-Thirds of Mortgage Lenders Expect Profit Margins to Compress Further as Refi Demand Wanes. WASHINGTON, DC – For the fifth consecutive quarter, a plurality of mortgage lenders expect near-term profitability to decrease, according to Fannie Mae's (FNMA/OTCQB) Q4 2021 Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey® (MLSS). In fact, according to the survey, 65% of mortgage lenders believe profit margins will decrease in the next three months, up from 46% in the prior quarter, while 31% believe profits will remain the same and 3% believe profits will increase. Competition from other lenders and market trend changes were once again the top reasons cited for the profitability expectations.

