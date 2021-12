If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.—1 John 1:9 (NIV) Jesus is always at work in our lives but because we are human and have free will, of course there are days, months, or even possibly years that we would like to edit or maybe even erase completely. Fortunately, God’s grace does exactly that. He allows us to forgive ourselves, to view our past with compassion and understanding and to be grateful for every day we have lived.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO