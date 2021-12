We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are a ton of cozy slipper options out there. And if it’s cold where you are — and getting colder — shopping for the pair that will keep your feet toasty through winter is overwhelming at the least. Hunting for the best home goods may be my job, but I always get paralysis when shopping specifically for myself, so I’d given up on finding my own perfect pair of slippers when I got the chance to try Overland’s. I guess love truly does come around when you stop looking for it.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO