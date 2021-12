On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills continued their late-season slide, falling 33-27 in overtime to the Tompa Bay Buccaneers. The loss brought Tom Brady’s all-time record against the Bills to an unthinkable 33-3, but after the game, it wasn’t their arch nemesis that had Bills Mafia in a lather, but the referees, who missed what appeared to be a clear pass interference on Stefon Diggs in the end zone with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

