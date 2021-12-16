ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Historically accurate 'momentum indicator' hints at possible Bitcoin breakout ahead

By William Suberg
CoinTelegraph
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin (BTC) could see a “massive bullish move” if a classic trigger from the 2021 bull run repeats this week. In a tweet on Dec. 16, on-chain analyst Matthew Hyland, known by the Twitter handle Parabolic Matt, drew attention to Bitcoin’s momentum indicator. Momentum indicator hints...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, Shiba Inu and SafeMoon – European Wrap 16 December [Video]

Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000. Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.
MARKETS
u.today

This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

90 Million XRP Transferred by Leading Exchanges as Whales Keep Purchasing XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Btc Usd#Rsi#Fed Spot
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

$100k to $40k – A fortnight away from 2022, the tables are still turning for Bitcoin

What goes up must come down; that’s the rule of the investing game. There’s always the threat of a market correction. Investors need to be savvy about timing their purchases and sales. Well, cryptocurrency is no different. In fact, it’s a much more volatile asset than traditional stocks and even more exemplary of the saying.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter. What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
CoinTelegraph

Fish food? Data shows retail investors are buying Bitcoin, whales are selling

Bitcoin (BTC) staged an impressive recovery after dropping to its three-month low of $42,333 on Dec. 4, rising to as high as $51,000 since. The BTC price retracement primarily surfaced due to increased buying activity among addresses that hold less than 1 BTC. In contrast, the Bitcoin wallets with balances between 1,000 BTC and 10,000 BTC did little in supporting the upside move, data collected by Ecoinometrics showed.
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finding Support at 200-Day EMA

Bitcoin markets bounced a bit from the 200-day EMA to show signs of stability, which is exactly what we need at this point. I do believe that market participants are now going to target the $50,000 level. It is on a break above the $51,000 level that I think Bitcoin will have an opportunity to go much higher, and perhaps finally be done with this massive selloff. Yes, there are a lot of people out there that are looking for some type of new “crypto winter”, but the reality is that although we have had a vicious selloff, we are still technically holding the crucial 200 day EMA.
CURRENCIES
Phys.org

Commodities and cryptocurrencies in the time of COVID-19

What relationships might we extract from an examination of the changes in values of cryptocurrencies and commodities before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. New work published in the International Journal of Business Performance Management, looks at the relationship and causality between cryptocurrencies, commodities, currencies, indexes and web search results over this period. The team demonstrated that they could model the effects with up to 95% accuracy for the price of the cryptocurrencies they examined—Bitcoin and Ethereum. Moreover, they obtained strong evidence that web search traffic correlates with the prices of those two cryptocurrencies while the price of gold affects Bitcoin and the value of the Euro affects Ethereum. The web is perhaps the main source of information with respect to cryptocyurrency investments so this is perhaps not surprising.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures rally to post highest finish in over 3 weeks

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, marking their highest finish in more than three weeks. Gold prices got their "groove back as the dollar weakened and the Treasury curve flattened," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Risk aversion is hitting the Nasdaq. COMP,. -2.47%. and that has some traders...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

‘I'm a huge believer in crypto technology,’ says former US SEC chair

Former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Jay Clayton, was appointed by ex-President Donald Trump to serve in 2017. In his tenure as head of the SEC, Clayton often defended Bitcoin (BTC) as a store of value. This past Wednesday, during an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box show, Jay shared his thoughts on cryptocurrency and how it should be regulated going forward.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Stability and widespread adoption often matter more than having the best set of technical features. These three tokens are leaders in their distinct fields today. Investors can buy them at a discount today and hold on for the long run because they are not going away. The cryptocurrency market has...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Eye Additional Gains, AVAX Flips DOGE, Enters Top 10

Bitcoin price is consolidating below the USD 50,000 resistance. Ethereum nears USD 4,080, XRP could accelerate if it clears USD 0.85. AVAX gained 18% and broke the USD 100 level. Bitcoin price was able to recover above the USD 48,500 resistance levels. BTC is currently (12:03 UTC) facing resistance near...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy