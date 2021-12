The Falcons have continued to scrap and claw this season to keep themselves within striking distance of the playoffs, something I’m sure not many people believed was possible in Arthur Smith’s first year. The staff and roster have incrementally improved as the personnel and scheme mesh as the season progresses. This week, the Falcons are in a must-win situation against the 49ers to keep themselves in the playoff hunt, and they could be without several key players.

