As the end of the year approaches, UrbanTurf is taking a look at the neighborhoods in the DC region where homebuyers likely faced the most competition in 2021. UrbanTurf uses two metrics to determine the competition level in neighborhoods. First, we look at the year-to-date ratios of average sold price to original listing price for homes. The baseline ratio is 100%, so any average above that is an indication that homes are selling for above the asking price. The second metric we look at is housing inventory, as a low supply of homes breeds more competition.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO