Lumen's Mark Dehus tracks DDoS threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new online threat could make businesses, governments and consumers vulnerable to cyberattacks. Now security experts are racing to get ahead of criminals. It surrounds a utility called Log4j, which is used in a range of devices, including smart watches, TVs, gaming consoles, printers, smart thermostats and cloud services. “This particular issue is extremely widespread just because it’s so common and used in many, many applications,” said Mark Ostrowski. Ostrowski, who is with the cybersecurity firm Check Point, says hackers have already tried to use the flaw to gain access to around half of the corporate networks worldwide. Now businesses, tech...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO