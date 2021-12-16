ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Lumen's Mark Dehus tracks DDoS threats

By Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Light Reading
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Dehus, director of Information Security and Threat Intelligence for Lumen Technologies, joins the podcast to share key findings from the operator's Q3 DDoS report and his predictions for DDoS trends in Q4. "In attacks observed over Q3, we...

www.lightreading.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

How the Log4J Security Vulnerability Puts You at Risk

Hackers posted a code revealing an exploit in a widely used Java logging library. Cybersecurity sleuths noticed mass scanning across the web looking for exploitable servers and services. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged vendors and users to patch and update their software and services urgently. The...
SOFTWARE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Christmas Payroll Fears After Ransomware Hits Software Provider

HR software giant UKG has been hit with a ransomware attack which may take the organization weeks to recover from, potentially imperilling festive season pay packets. The firm — whose workforce and HR management solutions power countless organizations including Unilever, Marriott, Sainsbury’s and Hermes — said it was struck last week.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Network System
pymnts

Log4j Vulnerability Causes Nearly 900K Cyberattacks in Four Days

There have been over 840,000 attacks on companies since Friday (Dec. 10) due to a vulnerability in the open-source Log4j software, Ars Technica reported. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, said cyberattack reports had sped up since Friday when the vulnerability was noticed, according to the report. Log4j is a widely used software. The vulnerability lets hackers force computers to download unauthorized software. At some points, there were over 100 attacks a minute.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Lumen unveils uCPE for WAN and IT application management

Lumen Technologies is launching a new on-premises uCPE device, the Lumen Edge Gateway, to deliver virtualized services and improve management of IT applications. Lumen, formerly CenturyLink, already has a Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) product for SD-WAN services. Chris McReynolds, vice president of cloud edge product management for Lumen, says the new Lumen Edge Gateway is geared toward customers that want a more co-managed approach to SD-WAN versus DIY, with the option to move to fully managed at the customers' request.
RETAIL
securityintelligence.com

HelloKitty Ransomware Group Turns to DDoS Extortion Attacks

The HelloKitty ransomware group, best known for breaching and stealing data from video game developer CD Projekt Red, has added distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to its arsenal of extortion tactics. Extortion Techniques Press Victims for Time. The FBI first detected HelloKitty in January 2021. The gang has made a name...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
Forbes

In-Store Tracking: Is It A Threat To Consumer Privacy?

Tech entrepreneur, cybersecurity innovator& author. Co-founder/CTO at LoginRadius — a leading identity platform securing 1B+ IDs globally. The amount of data/information collected by retailers is anticipated to surpass 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to Deloitte. With this much data being collected, the complications from even a fraction of this data and information being leaked or compromised by cybercriminals are severe.
RETAIL
Light Reading

Frontier connects with Nokia on 25G PON trial

NORWALK, Conn. – Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) announced today that it completed the U.S.' first-ever trial of Nokia's 25G PON broadband technology. PON, or Passive Optical Network, is the technology used to provide blazing-fast broadband to customers over fiber-optic cables. The two companies will continue trials on Frontier's network while planning for commercial deployment in the second half of 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

Hackers Trying To Exploit Technical Flaw That Could Give Them Access To Computer Systems Around The World

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new online threat could make businesses, governments and consumers vulnerable to cyberattacks. Now security experts are racing to get ahead of criminals. It surrounds a utility called Log4j, which is used in a range of devices, including smart watches, TVs, gaming consoles, printers, smart thermostats and cloud services. “This particular issue is extremely widespread just because it’s so common and used in many, many applications,” said Mark Ostrowski. Ostrowski, who is with the cybersecurity firm Check Point, says hackers have already tried to use the flaw to gain access to around half of the corporate networks worldwide. Now businesses, tech...
MIAMI, FL
Light Reading

IEEE group works on blockchain-based identity for IoT devices

MENLO PARK, Calif – Researchers and scientists from Lockheed Martin, Ericsson, Lenovo, Huawei, Bosch, IoTeX, and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology are developing the global standards for the blockchain decentralized identities, announced IEEE Chair of the Identity of Things Working Group, Dr. Xinxin Fan. The Institute of...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Ransom DDoS Enters its Fourth Wave

Extortionists target industries with most to lose from an outage. Cybercriminals continue to target organizations threatening Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks in exchange for a ransom payment, traditionally demanded in bitcoin (BTC). And it seems that no matter how many times these ransom threat cycles come around, organizations are still struggling to prepare for and protect against such an attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Light Reading

Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last

The COVID pandemic has changed the way we work, live and educate. More capacity, higher data speeds and better online access is the new normal. But without the right network or infrastructure in place, this can be harder to achieve than imagined. To help, operators and new builders are working at breakneck speeds to upgrade or install new fiber broadband networks that are capable of delivering the Gigabit speeds their customers want.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Network Intelligence Firm Ookla Acquires RootMetrics

Ookla, the renowned network intelligence company behind Speedtest and Downdetector, has acquired RootMetrics, an industry pioneer in network drive testing and analytics. Together they will combine the industry-standard first-party crowdsourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics’ scientifically controlled drive and walk testing data collection for the benefit of the mobile operators who build the networks and the consumers who rely on them.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Kronos ransomware attack: Systems may be offline for weeks

A ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group may keep its systems offline for weeks. The attack has affected only customers who use the Kronos Private Cloud. “We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, have alerted our affected customers and informed the authorities, and are working with leading cybersecurity experts,” a company spokesperson told NPR. “We recognize the seriousness of the issue and have mobilized all available resources to support our customers and are working diligently to restore the affected services.”
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

Ransomware doesn't take weekends off

Ransomware is being targeted at organizations seven days a week, leaving no time for enterprises to shore up their security operations, according to a new report. Analysis of publicly reported ransomware events by RiskRecon looks at the dates on which ransomware activated to encrypt systems, a metric that which was disclosed in 473 of the 654 events examined.
TECHNOLOGY
WHAS 11

Kronos ransomware attack could disrupt HR management services for 'several weeks'

ST. LOUIS — Businesses that use Kronos human resource management technology might find that a ransomware attack could impact their employee timekeeping and payroll for weeks. Lowell, Massachusetts-based Ultimate Kronos Group, or UKG, is the latest victim of ransomware — a type of cyberattack where attackers encrypt data and...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

HUB Security Docker Digital Twin authenticates and verifies incoming Docker traffic

HUB Security announced its Docker Digital Twin product to protect, authenticate, and verify traffic created by Docker, a highly used platform for package containment. The HUB Security Docker Digital Twin enforces access control and provides governance processes, such as approvals for sensitive actions, on incoming Docker traffic. It blocks attack vectors involving the loss or theft of credentials, vulnerabilities, and unauthorized access.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy