Thursday’s Must Reads

Welcome home to 301 at 301 Massachusetts Ave NW, a spectacular 2BR/2BA corner unit located in one of DC+GGs hottest locations! The moment you open the front door of this Mt. Vernon Triangle loft, its 10-foot-high concrete ceilings draw your eyes up to exposed ductwork, pipes, bold concrete columns, and floor to ceiling windows. This home is tech and entertainer friendly with voice/app enabled lighting and powered window treatments throughout, 2020 Samsung Smart Home Kitchen Appliances, voice and phone controlled Ecobee thermostat, Ring Doorbell, and entry. The open concept living and dining rooms offer you more than enough room for a dining room table for six to eight, while still providing enough space for a large sectional sofa where friends can gather for drinks or movie night. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops and touchless faucet. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with separate garden tub and shower in addition to a large walk-in closet. The home's second bedroom is in the loft overlooking the main living areas with an en suite bathroom and storage closet with laundry access. Upgrades include new LVP flooring over hardwood in the main living areas, LG smart Washer/Dryer and 2021 plush carpet in the second bedroom. In addition, this home conveys with a large, accessible parking space right by the elevators! The Sonata is a full-service & pet-friendly boutique condominium. With a Walk Score of 95, you can leave the car in the garage as you are just steps to three Metro lines (Red/Green/Yellow), grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, museums, and countless other DC attractions. This building also offers a fabulous roof deck with views of the Capitol Dome, Washington Monument, and Basilica of the National Shrine, as well as an updated lobby, front desk Concierge service and a fitness center. Across the street, Capitol Crossing has begun to open over 2.2 million sq. ft. of new office, restaurant, and retail, connecting Capitol Hill with Downtown+GGs Gallery Place.

