Economy

Thursday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a Tennessee block of starter homes was taken over by investors.* — (P. Whoriskey/S. Woodman/M. Gibbs/WaPo) National Museum of Women in the Arts to add...

dc.urbanturf.com

Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. photos courtesy Kramers From a press release: “Kramers (1517 Connecticut Ave, NW), the first bookstore-cafe hybrid in Washington DC known for its convivial atmosphere, robust book collection and approachable food…
WASHINGTON, DC
Scribe

425 New York Avenue

Gorgeous 1Bdrm, 1 Bth, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Island, Laundry in Unit with Extra Closet Space, Coat Closet, Hardwood Flrs, Private Balcony, Fenced Yard with Pergola, Rooftop, Street Parking, Pets Allowed, Easy Commute to NYC, Park, Shopping, and Railroad!. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntington-ny?lid=14096552. Unit Type. BR. BA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection. What Happened: The collection made up of 1,006 Shamans presents an opportunity for any possible buyers to join “a community of individuals intrigued by the intersection of politics, crypto, media, tribalism, and Shamanic culture,” according to a Cointelegraph report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
urbanturf.com

The Flipping Dip in the DC Area

As home flipping rates start ticking up in the U.S., the opposite phenomenon has taken hold in the DC area. 111 homes were flipped in DC during the third quarter of 2021, according to the latest ATTOM flipping report, a 28% drop compared to the third quarter of 2020. Average gross profit and gross return on investment (ROI) also fell, from $245,000 to $164,000 and from 67.1% to 33.8%, respectively.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

301 Massachusetts Avenue NW , #301

Welcome home to 301 at 301 Massachusetts Ave NW, a spectacular 2BR/2BA corner unit located in one of DC+GGs hottest locations! The moment you open the front door of this Mt. Vernon Triangle loft, its 10-foot-high concrete ceilings draw your eyes up to exposed ductwork, pipes, bold concrete columns, and floor to ceiling windows. This home is tech and entertainer friendly with voice/app enabled lighting and powered window treatments throughout, 2020 Samsung Smart Home Kitchen Appliances, voice and phone controlled Ecobee thermostat, Ring Doorbell, and entry. The open concept living and dining rooms offer you more than enough room for a dining room table for six to eight, while still providing enough space for a large sectional sofa where friends can gather for drinks or movie night. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops and touchless faucet. The primary bedroom features an en suite bathroom with separate garden tub and shower in addition to a large walk-in closet. The home's second bedroom is in the loft overlooking the main living areas with an en suite bathroom and storage closet with laundry access. Upgrades include new LVP flooring over hardwood in the main living areas, LG smart Washer/Dryer and 2021 plush carpet in the second bedroom. In addition, this home conveys with a large, accessible parking space right by the elevators! The Sonata is a full-service & pet-friendly boutique condominium. With a Walk Score of 95, you can leave the car in the garage as you are just steps to three Metro lines (Red/Green/Yellow), grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, museums, and countless other DC attractions. This building also offers a fabulous roof deck with views of the Capitol Dome, Washington Monument, and Basilica of the National Shrine, as well as an updated lobby, front desk Concierge service and a fitness center. Across the street, Capitol Crossing has begun to open over 2.2 million sq. ft. of new office, restaurant, and retail, connecting Capitol Hill with Downtown+GGs Gallery Place.
RETAIL
6sqft

Vote for 6sqft’s 2021 Building of the Year!

After New York City’s construction and real estate industries ground to a halt last year because of the pandemic, 2021 saw a flurry of activity, thanks to the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine and federal funding for states and cities. This year, we saw positive signs that the road to recovery for New York real estate has started. More apartments sceold in Manhattan in the third quarter of 2021 than at any point during the last 30 years. Brooklyn gained its first supertall. The priciest private development ever built in the Bronx opened. Records were broken, set, and broken again.
BROOKLYN, NY
urbanturf.com

6 Days or Less: The 10 DC-Area Neighborhoods Where Homes Sold Fastest in 2021

There are many metrics that indicate the competition level in a housing market, including how many days listings spend on the market. In the DC region in 2021, homes were selling faster than ever. As the year winds down, UrbanTurf is taking a final look at the neighborhoods in the...
MLS
themunchonline.com

929-B S. Rolfe St

Excellent, Close-in location for this spacious upper 2 level unit - Excellent, Close-in location for this spacious upper 2 level unit. 1224 Sq Ft. of living over 2 levels. Double master suites each have full baths. Inviting living room with wood burning fireplace opens to large balcony, perfect for fresco dining. 1 parking space is included. Close to the Pentagon, Reagan National Airport, D.C., pentagon city and crystal city metro stations. Pest are welcome (case by case basis).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
DCist

In Mount Pleasant, A Battle Over Balconies Threatens Longtime Residents Of A Historic Building

The 25 balconies adorning the historic Kenesaw/Renaissance apartments in Mount Pleasant are certainly elegant. But should residents have to pay $1.5 million to restore them?. That’s the question at the center of a long-simmering dispute between residents of the 16th Street Beaux Arts building and the city’s Historic Preservation Review Board. After unsuccessfully trying to seek a compromise with board members, residents of the part-co-op, part-condominium building are now taking their case to the Mayor’s Agent, the city official who has final say over whether the Kenesaw/Renaissance can be spared the board’s ruling for economic reasons. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022.
POLITICS
themunchonline.com

405 Montrose Avenue

Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/laurel-md?lid=13114692. Location. 405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD. Address approximated. Rent. $1325. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 12/14/2021. Listing ID.
LAUREL, MD
urbanturf.com

Waterfront Station Phase in Southwest DC Finally Officially Breaks Ground

Nearly six years after DC selected a development team for the city-owned space at 1000 4th Street SW (map), Waterfront Station II is officially breaking ground. Today, Hoffman & Associates announced groundbreaking for the 12-story, 449-unit development that will include a black box theater, space for AppleTree Public Charter School, a restaurant by Good Company Doughnuts, and another 7,000 square feet of retail. About 136 of the units will be affordable, split between households earning up to 30% and 50% of area median income.
RETAIL
mansionglobal.com

Historic Rhode Island Estate Once Owned by Iwo Jima Memorial Sculptor Finds Buyer

Beacon Rock, the historic Newport, Rhode Island, estate once owned by the sculptor of the Marine Corps’s Iwo Jima Memorial, has been sold for $23 million. Beacon Rock is a “masterpiece,” David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty said in a statement. It is “considered by many to be one of the most iconic residences on the East Coast.”
REAL ESTATE
Vox

I changed my mind on rent control

Renting has a stability problem. As a renter, you don’t know if your landlord might sell your home, turn it into condos, or evict you. You don’t know if you can make any lasting ties in a community. Part of this stability problem is a cost problem. Renting can already...
HOUSE RENT

