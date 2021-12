Carroll County has declared a Local Emergency issuing a ban on burning, effective 8 a.m. on December 14 in response to fire hazard conditions that create extreme fire danger. This ban is the result of extremely dry conditions with little rainfall predicted in the near future. This DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY DUE TO DRY WEATHER CONDITIONS in accordance with Section 44-146.21 and 12.2-922.1 of the Code of Virginia and hereby establishes a ban on open air burning for the County of Carroll until further notice and putting on alert the response and recovery programs of all applicable local and interjurisdictional emergency operation plan should activation be warranted.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO