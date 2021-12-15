ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Cliosoft Selected for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) Program

design-reuse.com
 4 days ago

Cliosoft Collaboration with Microsoft to help bring commercial innovations in chip design to national security. FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 – Cliosoft, Inc. today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft in the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes (RAMP) program to support the development of integrated circuit hardware and workflow prototypes that...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
design-reuse.com

Gowin Automotive-grade FPGAs Pass SAIC's 2500h Heat Resistance Tests

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Dec. 17, 2021 -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. and Shanghai Automobile Transmission announced that GOWIN Semiconductor’s automotive-grade FPGAs passed SAIC’s 2500h heat resistance test, high and low heat cycling resistance with load test, heat impact test, vibration impact test, and 30,000km vehicle test. FPGAs are...
CARS
Automotive Addicts

Using Rapid Prototyping to Manufacture Auto Parts

These modern-day technologically dependent times demand the auto parts manufacturing industry with massive supply. Auto parts plants need to continue with the distribution chain’s demands, assisting transportation and personification to reach their standards. For that reason, the engineers and designers started to implement rapid prototyping, which efficiently changed everything...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Business
design-reuse.com

Synopsys Initiates $200 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with HSBC Bank USA, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Synopsys stock. Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial...
STOCKS
design-reuse.com

Secure Thingz and Intrinsic ID Partner to Ensure Supply Chains of Trust for the Embedded Industry

Partnership to enable rapid development, implementation, and provisioning of unique and secure identity for IoT applications. Cambridge, United Kingdom and Sunnyvale, California—December 16, 2021—Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems® Group company delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT, today announced their partnership with Intrinsic ID, the leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP. By working together, the companies intend to provide strong integration of Intrinsic ID’s physical unclonable functions (PUF) within Secure Thingz development and provisioning solutions.
SUNNYVALE, CA
design-reuse.com

TSMC Introduces N4X Process

Newest 5nm Enhancement Tailored for High Performance Computing Products. HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Dec. 16, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today introduced its N4X process technology, tailored for the demanding workloads of high performance computing (HPC) products. N4X is the first of TSMC’s HPC-focused technology offerings, representing ultimate performance and maximum clock frequencies in the 5-nanometer family. The “X” designation is reserved for TSMC technologies that are developed specifically for HPC products.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

StarFive Released Open-Sourced Dubhe Linux SDK in RVspace Community

December 16, 2021 -- Following the product delivery announcement, on Monday (December 13), StarFive released the "Dubhe Linux Software Development Kit (SDK)" based on Yocto Project in RVspace community. The SDK was open-sourced on GitHub and is fully accessible to community users. Learned from its introduction, the Yocto-based SDK supports any Linux distributions for embedded projects, and allows easy migration to other platforms even in a different architecture. It provides a rich tool-set and complies with flexible development environments. It is made for collaboration. It enables the embedded device developers from different territories to share technologies, software stacks, configurations, and best practices for creating custom Linux images. To ensure the best-in-class customer experience, the SDK launched by StarFive this time also includes a Yocto-based extension (eSDK). With the extension, developers no longer need to download the storage-consuming packages from Yocto. Instead, just in a few steps, they can recompile the entire system in no time. To learn more about how it works, you can go to RVspace.org and download it for a trial.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microelectronics#Cadence Design Systems#Design Process#Workflow Management#Cliosoft Selected#Cliosoft Collaboration#Cliosoft Inc#Ip#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Dib#Ansys#Applied Materials Inc#Bae Systems#Flex Logix#Globalfoundries#Intel Federal#Siemens Eda#Synopsys Inc#Tortuga Logic
design-reuse.com

Industry's fastest TLS accelerator ready to boost Xilinx Versal platform

December 16, 2021 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of cryptographic IP solutions, has optimized its industry leading TLS accelerator for Versal, Xilinx’ flagship platform. Making use of some of Versal’s advanced features, the TLS accelerator clocks in at an unprecedented speed. This allows datacenters and applications that rely on Xilinx Versal to set up more connections within the same energy and computation budget.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

TSMC Presents 2021 Excellent Performance Award to Outstanding Suppliers

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Dec. 16, 2021 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today presented its 2021 Excellent Performance Awards to show appreciation for global suppliers who helped the Company successfully expand its fabs, broaden its global footprint, and collaborated to do their part for manufacturing excellence and semiconductor industry development in the face of the continuous challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

What Is Rapid Prototyping?

Originally Posted On: https://prototechasia.com/en/what-is-rapid-prototyping. Have you heard of the engineering term “rapid prototyping”? Are you curious about rapid prototyping services?. It may seem like a confusing concept at first, but don’t worry, it will make sense in no time!. Rapid prototyping provides a way to create fast...
ENGINEERING
design-reuse.com

The Future is Now

When I worked for a big corporate executive in charge of mainframe business in the early 2000s, we spent a lot of time visiting Fortune100 CIOs in New York City. And while mainframes still are strategically critical today, I look back and realize how rapidly the computing landscape has shifted, and how the future is now.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
design-reuse.com

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses Armv9 technology for unparalleled performance

December 16, 2021 -- 2021 has been a year of continued innovation for Arm and its partners as we look to empower the ultimate digital experiences through specialized processing. This year we announced the Armv9 architecture, which will be the foundation of compute for the next decade, as well as our Total Compute solutions, delivering uncompromised performance, security, scalability and efficiency to millions of developers and users worldwide.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

3Q21 Revenue of Global Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies Reach US$33.7 billion, Four Taiwanese Companies Make List, Says TrendForce

December 16, 2021 -- The semicondustor market in 3Q21 is red hot with total revenue of the global top 10 IC design (fabless) companies reaching US$33.7 billion or 45% growth YoY, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. In addition to the Taiwanese companies MediaTek, Novatek, and Realtek already on the list, Himax comes in at number ten, bringing the total number of Taiwanese companies on the top 10 list to 4.
ECONOMY
design-reuse.com

Kandou Closes $75 Million in Series D Funding

Investment Supports Ramp Production of USB Multiprotocol Retimer Solutions and Ongoing Development of Chord Signaling Technology. Lausanne, Switzerland –– December 16, 2021 –– Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions, today closed its Series D round of funding, resulting in $75 million raised in the round.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Atomic Rules introduces the world's highest performance PCIe host interface for Intel Agilex F-Series FPGAs

Auburn, NH – December 16, 2021 – Atomic Rules LLC, a supplier of enterprise-grade FPGA IP cores and solutions, today announced the extension of its established Arkville data mover to support Intel Agilex F-Series FPGA devices. Atomic Rules Arkville data mover provides a high-throughput, low-latency conduit between host memory and FPGA fabric logic, offloading CPU core usage, eliminating memory copies, and improving overall efficiency. Arkville’s new support for Intel Agilex F-Series devices more than doubles the performance of existing solutions.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application

December 15, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core for integration into customer’s SoC for IoT and Wearable applications such as Smart watches, fitness tracker bands, GPS trackers etc.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Kandou Delivers USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer Product Family for USB4 Support

Volume Production of Matterhorn USB4 Retimer Solutions Kicks Off This Month. Lausanne, Switzerland –– December 14, 2021 –– Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, today announced volume production of its Matterhorn™ family of USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solutions with USB4™ support.
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

MIPI M-PHY Update Doubles Peak Data Rate for Next-Generation Flash Memory Storage Applications

The MIPI M-PHY Version 5.0 physical-layer specification addresses increasing data rate requirements and provides engineers with design flexibility for advanced 5G smartphone, wearable, PC and automobile flash memory storage use cases. PISCATAWAY, N.J., December 14, 2021—The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries,...
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

SEMIFIVE Acquires Hanatec

Accelerates SoC design leadership for Samsung Foundry’s SAFE ecosystem. SAN JOSE, Calif.-- December 14, 2021 -- SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, today announced it has acquired Hanatec Co. Ltd., an official Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner (DSP) and leading provider of ASIC design services. This acquisition combines Hanatec’s design, turnkey, and platform services with SEMIFIVE’s SoC platform and ASIC capabilities, to create the fastest growing Samsung Foundry SAFE DSP with more than 300 employees worldwide. This is SEMIFIVE’s third acquisition following Sesol Semiconductor (another Samsung Foundry SAFETM DSP) and Dahsim in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy