Real Estate

NEW Upscale 2bd/2ba w/ Tech Center Condo

corporatehousingbyowner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakes at Centerra Prime Location Loveland Furnished Rental. 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom with designated tech space perfect for remote work. Main level entry and NO stairs living, with single car direct access garage. BRAND NEW! Carefree luxury living with an open concept. Move right in and make yourself...

www.corporatehousingbyowner.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3303 Grace Road

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Cozy Sparrows Point cape cod is ready for its new owner.....if you hurry, that new owner could be YOU! This home as been lovingly maintained and features a SPACIOUS KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a BREAKFAST NOOK ! You'll find HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, a main-level PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE, with a large WALK-IN CLOSET and an updated bathroom with a JET-TUB and separate shower. Outside, you'll fall in love with a FULLY-FENCED YARD that will be the envy of your friends & neighbors. Entertain on the beautifully-designed deck, built with low-maintenance TREX composite decking, that never needs paint or stain. You'll also enjoy your very own KOI POND! Get out of the heat and relax inside the SCREENED-IN PORCH that's attached to the detached 1-CAR GARAGE! And if all that's not enough, there are leased SOLAR PANELS that will save you thousands of dollars over the years and a NEW ROOF too! WOW, WOW WOW! WELCOME HOME!!
SPARROWS POINT, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

304 Saddleback Trail

Beautifully maintained 5Br 3.5.5 Bath with large gourmet kitchen, butlers pantry, granite counters, center island with seating, bump out morning room flowing to expansive deck and 2 story family room with gas fireplace. Separate formal dining room, den and office and two main level half baths. Dual entry staircase leads to upper level balcony over looking family room. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on upper level with expansive master BR, dual vanity bathroom, jet tub and separate shower. Amazing walk in closet with custom closet organizers. Full finished basement with bar, gym and recreation area all prewired for a premium sound system. Close to downtown Mt Airy, schools, shopping & commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1802 E Missouri Ave

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF BILTMORE AREA - This charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Beverly Park neighborhood. Located on a corner lot just down the street from the Historic Biltmore Resort. Turn key and Move-in ready! Open floorplan with great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and refinished white kitchen cabinets. Bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops, new tiling in the showers, and rainfall shower heads. .Enclosed patio space can be used for entertaining outdoors. Located just down the street from Madison Elementary for an easy walk to school! Quick and convenient access to Biltmore shopping, fine dining, freeways, local boutiques, Starbucks, airport, hospitals, Downtown Phoenix, and much more! Neighborhood connects to canal providing biking/jogging trail. Beautiful large yard with mature trees and irrigated grass. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. Pets on owner approval. $2275 security dep, 250 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, first mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

8507 Island Pines

Landen/Mason 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 768106. Nice property in landen/mason area close to restaurants and shopping. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with 1 car detached garage. Upper level unit with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, stainless appliances and wood flooring through out. Balcony off living room. Additional...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

100-Year-Old Estate on Cape Town Surf Spot Lists for R57 Million

A Mediterranean-style mansion in Cape Town, South Africa, that overlooks the city’s surfing hotspot has come to the market for R57 million (US$3.6 million). Dubbed Graceland, the grand mansion is in Muizenberg, a sought-after spot along the city’s South Peninsula coastline, and was built in 1914 for John Garlick, a department store tycoon, according to listing agency Pam Golding Properties, a South Africa-based Savills associate.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10518 Black Pine Lane

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
REAL ESTATE
wgnradio.com

Thompson Center sold to a new developer

This morning on The Bob Sirott Show, Bob talks to Michael Wood, the Senior Curator at the Chicago Architecture Center. Together they discuss the sale of the Thompson Center and what may be in store for the classic Chicago building.
CHICAGO, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

112 Fawn Hills Drive

This magnificent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod home with a wrap-around porch sits on 5 majestic acres of beautiful wilderness. Built in 2004, this 2325 sqft home has an additional 1024 sqft of fully finished basement, with double door access to a fenced in backyard. The attached 2 car garage has a side-loaded entrance. Walk into this modern living room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a wooden mantel that is perfectly suited for your large flat screen tv. Through the wood-framed archway, you will find your formal dining room ready for entertaining your family and friends. To help you with that entertaining, your kitchen has been equipped with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas stove. In the center of the kitchen is an island with double sinks and stainless steel dishwasher. You can sip your coffee in front of a stunning bay window with built-in benches at your breakfast nook, or go outside onto your gated wooden deck with gorgeous views of the acres behind you.Enjoy your first-level master bedroom with a soaker tub, double sinks, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have 2 carpeted bedrooms with 1 bath, and a bonus room above the garage. This spacious room can be an extra bedroom, office, gym, or all 3. Enter downstairs into a fully-finished basement with a family room, large walk-in laundry room, and mud-room. Walk-out basement through large double doors to outside for easy access. Plant your garden in the 4 raised beds outback, or just play fetch in the fenced-in backyard if you+GGre an animal lover. This home is ready for your special touch. Other attributes include: 2 HVAC Systems, 2nd floor HVAC replaced in 2019. Water pump and pressure tank replaced March 2020.Hot water heater and water softener replaced Sept 2020. Propane tank fittings replaced Fall 2021.Basement sump pump replaced 2017.Dishwasher replaced 2017.Gas stove and Convection ovens replaced 2018.Built-in microwave replaced 2021.Fenced-in backyard built 2017.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

526 W Culver Street

Remodeled Roosevelt Historic District 1BD - Gorgeous apartment located in the Roosevelt Historic District! Updated interior features a great open floor plan comprised of soaring ceilings that gives plenty of space, wood flooring, and modern bath with glass wall in shower. Unit also offers an elegant kitchenette boasting stainless steel appliances and cabinetry space. You'll love the mini split that cools all the home (great for those hot Arizona days) and the neutral paint throughout that gives a bright feel & makes for an easy care! Walking distance to Sidebar, Pei Wei, Starbucks, Chipotle, Hance Dog Park, Roosevelt Arts District & First Fridays. This move-in ready beauty won't last! Book your appointment today! Please call 480.619.2792 ext 0.
HOME & GARDEN
thexunewswire.com

6205 Isleworth Lane

Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Heart of Mason, Fully Furnished if Needed! - Beautiful four bed, 2.5 bath home in heart of Mason, OH! Large open kitchen with separate eating area. Family room with fireplace, living room, dining room, and first-floor office. Largest master bedroom you will ever see. The on-suite master bath features his and her sinks, a walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, stand-up shower and enclosed private toilet area. No more carrying your laundry baskets up and down the stairs because the laundry room is on the second floor near all the bedrooms! Minutes within Liberty Towne Center, I-75 and I-71, Kings Island, and Mason Community Center! *Can be fully furnished for an additional cost if needed,* Twenty-four month lease preferred, but open to negotiation.
MASON, OH
corporatehousingbyowner.com

McGregor Square Condo, City Views!

Luxury living at it's finest! This lovely home is part of the sophisticated McGregor Square, it offers luxurious living in a new community with resort like amenities and is designed for social activity. This community spans an entire city block and offers a wonderful courtyard with a big screen to view games, fantastic restaurants and dining options, retail including the Tattered Cover Bookstore and is within steps of Coors Field!
RETAIL
corporatehousingbyowner.com

2 Bedroom 23rd Floor Unit at The Spire

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo comes complete with a balcony, desk space, high-speed wireless internet, secure garage parking with 1 assigned space, and 24-hour concierge. The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and sleek stainless steel appliances. The two-level amenity area includes a social club, virtual art gallery,...
DENVER, CO
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Home Away from Home at SubUrban Charmer

Blending the charm of Old Catonsville with modern amenities, this home is situated just a few blocks from downtown shops, restaurants and the library. Located 10 minutes from BWI airport, 15 minutes to Downtown Baltimore, easy access to major beltways (695, 95), and close to the MARC train. This home...
BALTIMORE, MD
restonnow.com

Developer eyes spring completion for new condo building in Tall Oaks

New buildings going up around Tall Oaks Village Center could be completed in 2022, according to developer Stanley Martin Homes. The new condo flats, starting in the upper $400,000s, have had 15 units sold so far, and the first building could be complete this May, a representative tells Reston Now.
RESTON, VA
themunchonline.com

14907 Bradwill Ct.,

Lovely brick-front town house in top-rated school district! - A lovely 3-level well maintained town house in Thomas Wootton High School district. Freshly painted, new window treatments and recessed lighting. Hardwood flooring on main floor through to kitchen. Newly updated counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Glass sliding door off kitchen to a fenced yard. Tile flooring in Basement with a rec. room and a full bath. With community pool and tennis, walking distance to lake and trail. Convenient location with restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to 270 and 370. This is a Must-see!
ROCKVILLE, MD

