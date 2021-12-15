NEW Upscale 2bd/2ba w/ Tech Center Condo

DO NOT CONTACT LEAD AGENT, CALL OR EMAIL CO-LISTER FOR QUESTIONS OR SUBMITTING OFFERS. Gorgeous single family home in highly sought after Piney Grove Estates. Light filled traditional floor plan offers greatness from the minute you walk in the home. You are greeted by beautiful wood floors that take you throughout the main level. A half bathroom, large living and formal dining room welcome you and guide you to the family room adjacent to a gourmet eat-in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances package. An over sized prep style island creates space to work and entertain with space for two to sit and enjoy company while cooking. Granite counter tops, gas burner cook top, double wall ovens are some of the perks in this space. A cozy family area with gas fireplace makes a great space for open entertaining from the kitchen and a slider provides access to the back yard with a stone patio and built in fire pit for that indoor outdoor flow. Just upstairs you have a 3 guest/family bedrooms and a spacious shared hall bathroom with double sinks and separate commode with tub/shower combination makes mornings a breeze for sharing the space and getting ready. 9+ ft high tray ceiling creates a majestic feel in the master suite that was truly built for relaxing after a long day of work. Double sinks, tub/shower combination and a walk in closet round out the space. In the basement there is a large open rec. rm with a full bath. Additional access to the back yard from the basement to the paver patio perfect for barbecues and entertaining. This home in this community is a must see and will not last!Do NOT use bathroomsNo personal letters to sellerMaintain COVID precautionsDecision makers only - 2 buyers plus agentSeller prefers Universal Title Upper Marlboro for settlement.

