Well, That Was a Welcome and Cool Surprise Reveal in the Latest HAWKEYE Episode!

The evolution of the Thor film series has been one of the best within the MCU. Of course, moviegoers have Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi to thank for the change. He leaned more into the humor that was only sprinkled in the first two Thor films. That route seemed to work for the character and Waititi, as the director came back for Thor: Love and Thunder. However, there was one aspect of the filmmaker's work that was only meant as a one-off joke, but it was Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s reaction to this particular character that led to them staying in the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO