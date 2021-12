The New York Rangers had their overall winning streak snapped at seven games, and an eight-game winning streak at home ended when they lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 7-3, last Wednesday. While the Blueshirts were victorious over the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, two teams the Rangers have been better than, the Rangers lost to the Avalanche and the Nashville Predators. The Avs and Predators are two teams that have been playing well, and both of them defeated the Blueshirts at Madison Square Garden. Here are some headlines from the previous week.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO