McDonald’s has opened its very first net-zero restaurant location, but it is being called out for potentially being a part of greenwashing. With its new net-zero changes, this McDonald’s location is set to become the first restaurant location to meet the UK Green Building Council’s net-zero carbon buildings framework. The new location looks like a breath of fresh air to those wanting to support more eco-friendly establishments. Its signs are made out of used coffee beans and the drive-thru lane, of recycled tires. However, environmentalists have pointed out that the fast-food giant is still serving meat and dairy, which is terrible for the planet.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO