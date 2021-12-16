ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 uses Armv9 technology for unparalleled performance

Cover picture for the articleDecember 16, 2021 -- 2021 has been a year of continued innovation for Arm and its partners as we look to empower the ultimate digital experiences through specialized processing. This year we announced the Armv9 architecture, which will be the foundation of compute for the next decade, as well as our...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device#Android Applications#Software#Mediatek#Soc#Total Compute#Tsmc 4nm#The Ultra Core#Dimensity 9000#The Super Cores
