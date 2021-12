The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency asked for public input Thursday on "supervisory principles" for how large banks manage climate-related risks. The draft principles for banks with over $100 billion of assets are one of the first examples of tangible guidance from the federal regulators on identifying and dealing with financial threats from a warming climate. Feedback to the agency will help inform future guidance, the OCC said.

