ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Sadiq Khan axes congestion charge on weeknights to save the West End

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 16 hours ago

The congestion charge will end at 6pm on weekdays as Sadiq Khan tries to woo shoppers and theatregoers into the West End this festive season. Drivers will only be charged between 12pm and 6pm on weekends and the levy will be waived completely between Christmas Day and Jan 3....

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan bans electric scooters from London’s Tube, trains and buses over fire risk

Electric scooters are to be banned on London’s Tube network, buses and trains, amid concerns over fire risks from defective batteries. Transport for London said privately owned e-scooters and e-unicycles, including those that can be folded or carried, would not be allowed on its transport network or any of its premises from Monday after reports of them catching fire on its services.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Shaun Bailey: Ex London mayor candidate quits over Christmas party

A former Conservative mayoral candidate who attended a Covid regulation-breaching Christmas party has quit as chair of a police and crime committee. Shaun Bailey's team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on 14 December 2020 when London was under Tier 2 restrictions banning household mixing. He has now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Telegraph

Free New Year’s Eve Tube travel cancelled by London mayor Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan has cancelled free Tube travel on New Year’s Eve as he scrambles to prop up Transport for London’s Covid-hit finances. Revellers will be charged as the capital’s transport authority counts the cost of the “catastrophic impact of the pandemic”. The London Underground had been free between 11.45pm and...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan stages last-ditch battle to stop the London Underground going down the tube

Tony Blair thought he had the answer for London’s perennial public transport funding problem. For decades before him, the Greater London Authority was dependent on an annual grant from Westminster to balance the books. As a result, long-term investment was nigh-on impossible meaning passengers on the world’s oldest Underground railway...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan told to enforce London’s bus lanes 24 hours a day

Sadiq Khan should make bus lanes operate 24 hours a day to save up to £200m a year and reduce Transport for London's burden on taxpayers, campaigners have claimed. Many bus lanes are only in effect for part of the day across the capital, but changing that would reduce journey times and require fewer buses to operate, they argue.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Six-day deadline to avoid drastic cuts to London trains and buses, Sadiq Khan warns

London faces drastic cuts to its public transport network, including the possible loss of more than 100 bus routes and the closure of an entire Tube line, unless ministers deliver additional funding within the next six days, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan has warned.Transport for London’s (TfL) current funding deal – including emergency grants totalling £4bn to help it through the Covid pandemic and the recovery from lockdown – runs out on 11 December. Without new arrangements in place, the mayor is warning he will have to implement a budget for “managed decline”.But the Department for Transport has said it...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#West End#Paris#Uk#Transport For London#Tfl#Omicron#Government#The London Assembly#Tory
BBC

Sadiq Khan 'melodramatic' over Tube funding - minister

The government has said it is proposing financial help for Transport for London (TfL) to deal with the funding crisis caused by coronavirus restrictions. TfL is seeking its fourth government bailout and has warned it needs £500m to keep services running until April. TfL's current government deal runs out...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Rivals leave London behind as Sadiq Khan says taxpayers will have to bail out Tube

Sadiq Khan has warned that ministers have no choice other than to bail out Transport for London because new Covid curbs will spark a collapse in commuter numbers. The mayor of London blamed Boris Johnson for wrecking the finances of the capital’s transport authority, despite new research showing that Londoners were less willing to return to the office compared with the likes of Paris, Hong Kong, New York and Berlin before the latest restrictions were announced.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Transport for London demands MORE cash: Sadiq Khan and union bosses thrash out deal to plug £1.9billion TfL funding gap as £4bn government bailout money runs out TODAY

Talks over a new bailout for Transport for London (TfL) are continuing as a transport workers' union calls for a long-term settlement. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it is in talks with TfL to provide more money for London's public transport as it recovers from a loss of earnings due to the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

ULEZ extension brings in £600,000 a day for Sadiq Khan

London mayor Sadiq Khan has racked up £600,000 a day in revenues for City Hall during the first month of his new policy to improve air quality in the capital. The extension of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) up to the North and South Circular on Oct 25, covering almost four million people, brought 45,800 older vehicles a day into the £12.50 daily charge.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to raise council tax in London due to TfL’s finances

Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan He declared that the increase is “not something I want to do” but claimed he is being “forced down this route” due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London (TfL).The Department for Transport has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.Ministers are effectively holding London...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Sadiq Khan threatens London council tax hike to bail out the Tube

Sadiq Khan is threatening to increase council tax to keep London’s Tube and buses running unless Boris Johnson caves into his demands for a multibillion-pound bailout. The London mayor is planning an annual rise of £20 and increase the age at which older people qualify for free travel as he grapples with a gaping hole in the budge of Transport for London (TfL).
TRAFFIC
Indy100

24 scathing and amusing putdowns of Shaun Bailey’s ‘raucous’ Tory HQ lockdown Christmas party

Christmas is apparently the season “to be jolly” but if this year’s festivities are anything to go by it’s definitely the season for leaked images from alleged festive parties that happened in Tory circles during Covid restrictions. More images of apparent gatherings that happened last year have been published online with the most recent coming from an event organised by the campaign team for former London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey. The photo, published by The Mirror, shows a group of 24 people who were all gathered together in a medium-sized room at Conservative Campaign Headquarters on December 14th 2020,...
U.K.
BBC

Night Tube strike: Drivers to walk out for fourth time

London Underground staff are to walk out for a fourth time in as many weeks in a dispute over Night Tube rosters. Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members will begin industrial action on the Central and Victoria lines at 20:30 GMT on 17 December. Transport for London (TfL) has...
TRAFFIC
Time Out Global

The Congestion Charge will be suspended between Christmas Day and January 3

In news set to gladden the heart of the capital’s drivers and not so much its pedestrians and cyclists, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced today (December 16) that the Congestion Charge will be lifted between Christmas Day and January 3. It’s the longest period that the levy – which charges motorists £15 a day to enter a specific central London zone – has been seasonally suspended since its introduction back in 2003.
U.K.
The Guardian

Sadiq Khan leads ambitious plans to rewild Hyde Park

Hyde Park could be redesigned and lost species including beavers reintroduced to London under ambitious rewilding plans. The city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, is working with Ben Goldsmith – a member of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the brother of Khan’s former rival for the mayoral election Zac Goldsmith – to boost nature in the capital, including making the royal parks wilder and encouraging people to plant green rooftops.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.Transport for London (TfL) said five lines as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines will be affected by a strike by Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”. Read More Jesse Jackson made honorary fellow of Cambridge’s Homerton CollegeMandatory NHS vaccination branded ‘heavy-handed’ by GMBWhat the papers say – December 15
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy