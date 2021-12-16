ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

This Week in TV: ‘The Witcher,’ Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Claws’ Final Season

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qApmR_0dOaHPJe00

With the end of the year approaching and a lot of people looking toward time off for the holidays — and thus perhaps some extra time to watch a little TV — several high-profile streaming series are set to launch between Dec. 16 and 22. They include the return of The Witcher , a Yellowstone prequel, HBO Max’s Station Eleven and Emily in Paris . A couple of specials and a pair of season premieres are among the highlights on broadcast and cable.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter ‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Grab some loose change, because it’s again time to toss a coin to The Witcher . The fantasy series that became one of Netflix’s bigger shows with its first season — which debuted nearly two years ago — debuts its second season on Friday.

The first season followed three separate story lines that came together at the Battle of Sodden. Season two will pick up from there, with Geralt (recent THR cover subject Henry Cavill ) and Ciri (Freya Allan) traveling to the fortress where Witchers are trained and the two forming something of a father-daughter relationship — while, of course, still dispatching monsters with regularity.

Also on streaming …

Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, Station Eleven (Thursday, HBO Max) follows a troupe of actors and musicians who travel the country 20 years after a devastating pandemic. MacGruber (Thursday, Peacock) brings back Will Forte’s long-running SNL character. Unscripted series Finding Magic Mike (Thursday, HBO Max) follows men who want to join the stage show in Las Vegas. One Day at a Time ‘s Gloria Calderón Kellett helms romantic comedy With Love (Friday, Prime Video). Yellowstone prequel 1883 , starring Sam Elliott, premieres Sunday on Paramount+. The second season of Emily in Paris debuts Wednesday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

Special: The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors will present awards to Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and opera singer Justino Diaz. A host of performers and fans will pay tribute to the quintet, and CBS (as it’s done for every year of the honors) will broadcast it at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Also: All of the Dogs of the Year (8 p.m. Thursday, The CW) are very good dogs. Dynasty opens its fifth season on The CW at 8 p.m. Monday. Fox’s Fantasy Island airs a two-hour holiday episode at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

On cable …

Final season: Two-plus years after it last aired, TNT’s Claws (9 p.m. Sunday) begins its final season. After running a casino in season three, Desna (Niecy Nash) and Co. are back to what they know best: Ripping off Dean Norris’ Uncle Daddy, this time by skimming Oxycontin and selling it themselves.

Also: The final installment of HBO’s Music Box documentary series, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss , premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday. Rappers commune with nature in docuseries Chillin Island (10:30 p.m. Friday, HBO).

In case you missed it …

Before the streaming era and its subsequent explosion of children’s programming, kids often had to wait for Saturday mornings to get their cartoon fixes. Saturday Night Live regular Kyle Mooney looks back at (and affectionately satirizes) that 1980s-’90s era with Saturday Morning All Star Hits! , in which he plays twin hosts of a network kids block — one of whom gets a big break and causes resentment in the others. The show is “at its best when it pays sustained and stone-faced homage to an entire viewership experience,” THR critic Daniel Fienberg writes. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Westworld star Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to join Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the hit twerk-filled Warner Bros. movie series. Steven Soderbergh is returning to the director’s chair for Last Dance after having skipped the 2015 installment, Magic Mike XXL. Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two Magic Mike films, is back as the writer for the project, which is being made for HBO Max. Tatum returns as male stripper Mike Lane, a character that was loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Newton’s role is unclear, but it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed for Second Season at CBS Without William Petersen

CSI: Vegas will have a second season on CBS, but it will proceed without William Petersen’s Gil Grissom. The network has renewed its revival of the long-running franchise, which features a mix of original and new castmembers. The pickup comes a week after CSI: Vegas completed its 10-episode first season on Dec. 8. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Petersen agreed to reprise his onscreen role as Grissom only for the 10-episode first season. He will, however, remain an executive producer of the series. The new castmembers — Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez — are all set to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS to Give Episodic Directing Gigs to Directors Initiative Participants

The 18th iteration of ViacomCBS’ Directors Initiative has added an important new benefit: the guarantee that all program participants will direct an episode of television on CBS. “The ViacomCBS Directors Initiative gives television directors the access, exposure and opportunity to be successful in this industry,” ViacomCBS executive vice president of entertainment diversity and inclusion, global inclusion Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i said in a statement, noting that Morenike Joela Evans from last year’s class recently helmed episodes of the company’s iCarly reboot and How I Met Your Father. “The success of this initiative has created a growing community of support, where past participants, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Dean Norris
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Joni Mitchell
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

ABC's Diff'rent Strokes Live — Grade It!

Kevin Hart went Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday night, channeling Gary Coleman as part of a reenactment of the classic NBC/ABC comedy Diff’rent Strokes. But before the reenactment got underway, original cast member Todd Bridges (aka Willis Jackson) entered the recreated Drummond penthouse set to introduce Boyz II Men, who performed the series’ iconic theme song. He also paid tribute to his late costars. “It’s hard to believe that I walked through those doors 43 years ago, back when I had hair,” Bridges said. “Now in 1978, Diff’rent Strokes premiered and ran for eight seasons — which back then...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Center Honors#Claws#The Witcher#Thr#Station Eleven#Macgruber#Time#Sund
ComicBook

John Lithgow Will Carry Kevin Hart On Diff'rent Strokes Live

On Tuesday night, the Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with two new reenactments of beloved, classic television series, this time taking on The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Both reenactments premiere tonight, December 7th beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and when it comes to bringing the laughs, it certainly sounds like the performances will deliver. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of this iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience revealed that, during the Diff'rent Strokes reenactment, John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond, will physically carry Kevin Hart, who is playing Arnold, the role played by Gary Coleman in the original series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’: Michael Ealy, Pauletta Washington, Sean Patrick Thomas Among 5 Cast In Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Thadeus J. Mixson (Safety) and newcomer Aderinsola Olabode are set as series regulars and Pauletta Washington (Genius: Aretha) and Sean Patrick Thomas (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) have been tapped for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature. In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her...
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Full Trailer for HBO Post-Apocalyptic Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Mackenzie David and Himesh Patel

A full trailer has been released for the post-apocalyptic limited series Station Eleven. The series was created by Patrick Somerville (The Bridge, The Leftovers, Maniac) from an international bestseller of the same name written by Emily St. John Mandel. It features a great ensemble cast that includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler.
TV SERIES
EW.com

HBO eyes Six Feet Under follow-up with series creator Alan Ball

HBO is flirting with the idea of reviving Six Feet Under. The Home Box Office network has commissioned a script for a new follow-up series of some kind, but the project is in such early development that there are no writers involved at this stage and no firm concept. Variety first reported the news, which was confirmed by multiple trades.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator Lorne Michaels Honored at Kennedy Center

The creator of “Saturday Night Live” receives a Kennedy Center Honors award alongside Bette Midler and Joni Mitchell. The Kennedy Center Honors are a big deal. With the first award dating back to 1978, the honors are for the performing arts. Contributions that make an impact to American culture receive the honor. This year’s ceremony took place last night, giving Lorne Michaels an award for “Saturday Night Live.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Series Trailer: Jamie Dornan In “The Tourist”

The BBC has premiered the first trailer for “The Tourist,” a new mini-series thriller starring Jamie Dornan (“The Fall,” “Fifty Shades of Grey”). Dornan plays a British man who finds himself in the Australian outback being pursued by a vast tanker truck trying to drive him off the road. An...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy