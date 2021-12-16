ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I go on holiday to France? Latest UK amber list rules and quarantine restrictions

By Kara Godfrey, Adriana Elgueta
 15 hours ago
FRANCE has heavily restricted Brits from entering the country in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Here's what you need to know about going to France this Christmas.

France has restrictions UK citizens from going to France this Christmas Credit: AP

Can I travel to France?

Brits who have had both jabs can now visit the country without having to quarantine or having a "compelling reason" to visit.

All arrivals will have to provide a negative Covid test less than 24 hours old and isolate for at least two days.

Confirmed Omicron cases are currently much higher in the UK than in France.

French citizens, their partners and children, legal residents, and EU citizens travelling home through France, won't need an essential reason to travel - but must still abide by all other rules.

UK travellers who have only had one jab, or no jabs, are still banned from entering France unless for an essential reason.

France lifted most of their lockdown measures on July 1, with very few restrictions on travelling around the country.

What are current travel restrictions to go from UK to France?

The traffic light system of countries with differing requirements to enter the UK depending on their coronavirus severity was scrapped in October in favour of a simpler categorisation of just red list and non-red list.

But there are currently no red list countries as of December 2021.

To enter the UK from France, you must show evidence of being double vaccinated and fill a passenger locator form, take a Covid test before you travel and book a PCR for your arrival.

If you are unvaccinated, you must do the same but your pre-travel Covid test must be two days before, and you must book a Covid PCR for days 2 and 8 after you arrive.

If you test positive after you arrive you must isolate for 10 days.

What are the Covid rules in France?

As of December 16, face masks are mandatory in all enclosed public spaces.

While it is no longer a requirement to wear a mask in all outdoor public spaces in France, it remains mandatory in a number of departments.

There are enforced fines for those who are not compliant.

There is no curfew in place across the French territory and there are no internal travel restrictions. You should visit the French Interior Ministry website or use the ‘TousAntiCovid’ digital app for further information.

These measures may change at short notice either at national or at local level. You should check local guidance for further information.

But people aged 12 and over will need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status through the “pass sanitaire” in order to access services and venues.

This includes leisure facilities - bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas, hospitals, retirement homes and modes of transport such as long distance train and bus journeys and planes.

Here is everything you need to know about flying to Morocco right now Credit: Alamy

