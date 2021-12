The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with defenseman Bryce Martin on Wednesday. Martin, 24, comes to Charleston after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Professional Hockey League and Roanoke Rail Yards Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In two years with Elmira, the defenseman appeared in 39 games, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists for a total of 18 points. With Roanoke, Martin assisted on seven goals in 27 career games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO