Who was Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola?

By Jennifer Roback, Cierra Jones
 15 hours ago
HILDA Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's life was turned upside down after she was reportedly drugged and left for dead outside a Los Angeles hospital.

She was taken off life support in November 2021 after she was declared brain dead by doctors two weeks after the death of her friend Christy Giles.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola is fighting for her life at a Los Angeles hospital Credit: ABC7

Who was Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola?

Cabrales-Arzola, is reportedly a 26 year old Mexican architect who obtained her degree from Universidad de Monterrey, in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Since November 2019, she has worked as the Lead project manager in execution at Atrio Interiores, according to her employment profile.

In November 2021, Cabrales-Arzola made headlines after she was left at a hospital in the Los Angeles area following a night out with her friend, Christy Giles, 24.

She was last seen on November 12 at a warehouse party and turned up the next day.

At this time, it remains unclear what actually happened as the incident is still under investigation.

According to her profile, she was attempting to relocate to Canada and has been learning how to code to "expand [her] opportunities."

"My main goal is to fully migrate to Canada, and establish there, I love the country and the opportunities it offers, I'm a very versatile person who can easily adjust to new circumstances, I love to learn, and I'm open to learning all kind of new skills," she wrote.

What happened to Hilda?

Giles' body was found outside of the Southern California Hospital in Culver City where she was later pronounced dead.

Cabrales-Arzola was then dropped off two hours later at a different hospital where she was put on life support with no brain activity and with "little possibility of recovery," according to Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers.

In an interview with Fox13, Cilliers spoke about the case, revealing that Cabrales-Arzola's toxicology report showed heroin in her system, which he insists is something neither woman would use voluntarily.

"Marcela's toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily," Cilliers told the media outlet.

She is on live support fighting for her life Credit: GoFundMe

"My girl was diagnosed brain dead yesterday [Nov. 26]," he said. "We were already expecting it to be bad news and we're trying to take it with a lot of strength."

He continued, "I asked God to return Hilda to me in 100% good health but if she was going to be left impaired it is better for her to leave and go by His side."

The LA County Coroner's Office Spokesperson confirmed on her 27th birthday that they had received her body.

According to her family members, Cabrales-Arzola's organs will be donated to nine different people.

"We're all devastated but grateful that God let us have her with us for almost 27 years and allowed us to come here and say goodbye to her," Rivera added.

"I'm grateful that with her last breath she will be able to give life to others and that she will live on in the heart, eyes, lungs, of someone else."

Who was Christy Giles?

Prior to her death, Giles was known as a was a model.

She was often seen posting on social media to her 17,000 followers about her travels and work.

At this time, a cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Cilliers later described the tragedy as "heartbreaking."

"People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I'll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again, and it's just so heartbreaking," Cilliers said.

Jan Cilliers, Giles’ husband, told Eyewitness News that three people were arrested in connection with the deaths. Further details were not immediately available.

