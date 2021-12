Colleton Medical Center (CMC) embraces Care Like Family motto to bring Christmas cheer to 17 adults and 13 children between the ages of 80-years-old and 3-months-old. “Care Like Family” isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We understand that the holidays can be a time of stress and loneliness for many in our community and this was our way of helping to ease that burden.”

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO