You must have often heard of the phrase “High net worth individuals” and would have immediately framed an idea of what it could possibly mean. Let me elaborate a little more to help you understand better. A High Net Worth Individual, or simply HNWI, is someone whose liquid assets are at least $1 million in worth. These assets do not include property, and financial professionals are hired by these individuals to manage these assets. HNWIs are either big-time professionals or entrepreneurs who explore varied options to augment and manage their financial resources.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO