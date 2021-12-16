ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Once Featured a ‘The Waltons’ Star

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmyXo_0dOaFg1100

John Ritter was a gifted comedian who also could do drama. Try Law & Order: SVU kind of serious, with a dash of religion in The Waltons.

Ritter’s Richard Manning on Law & Order: SVU was nothing like Rev. Matthew Fordrick from The Waltons. In fact, it’s hard to reconcile either with Three’s Company’s Jack Tripper and Manning.

Ritter’s first big TV role was playing a wholesome young preacher on The Waltons. Then came his breakthrough part on Three’s Company. Those shows all flourished in the 1970s.

But as we said, Ritter could do more than comedy or optimistic drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20a4DY_0dOaFg1100
M. Caulfield/WireImage

Ritter Definitely Played Against Type on Law & Order: SVU

In 2002, a year before he died unexpectedly of a heart condition, Ritter played a really evil character on Law & Order: SVU. He was Richard Manning, a psychiatrist who couldn’t deal well with his wife’s infidelity.

Law & Order: SVU writers called the episode Monogamy. The episode ran in season three of the series on Jan. 4, 2002. No one could say it was perfect post-holiday programming. Instead, it steered to the creepy side.

SVU can lean into super creepy. After all, earlier this season, the detectives investigated a serial killer who was mummifying his female victims.

Back in 2002, Ritter discovered that his wife was having a fling with a construction worker. His wife became pregnant, presumably with her boyfriend’s baby, not Ritter’s.

Ritter’s character was so consumed with rage and jealously that he physically attacked his wife and cut out the fetus from her body. The baby died. In court, Ritter’s Manning discovered that the baby he ripped from the womb actually was his son, not the other man’s.

Ritter broke down in court and was sentenced to a long stint in prison. His wife was left to grieve for her baby and her beyond-repair marriage.

This Episode Did Have Happy Ending. Eventually

But this Law & Order: SVU episode wasn’t all about the show’s special guest star. The series, in its 23rd season and counting, attracts a bevy of them, even comedians playing sadistic criminals. Henry Winkler, who like Ritter played a wholesome character from the 1970s, guest-starred on SVU.

This Ritter episode definitely was about Monogamy, but it proved to be a predictor. When Law & Order: SVU celebrated its 500th episode in October, this 2002 hour was brought up. That’s because it’s the episode in which Peter Hermann, who played a defense attorney, met his future wife, Mariska Hargitay.

Hermann posted about the SVU episode on Twitter to wish his wife, the iconic Olivia Benson, happy 500th.

“Mariska. You’re at 500 episodes tonight. You astonish me. We met in episode 54. Best 447 episodes of my life. Congratulations, you beautiful life force. I love you.”

Then Warren Leight, the Law & Order: SVU showrunner, quote tweeted Hermann. He wrote: “Best part of this love story, the title of the episode on which Peter Hermann met Mariska Hargitay a was… “Monogamy.”

So see, two things can be true on this Law & Order: SVU episode. Ritter could go against type and play super creepy. And all that telling of a vile crime can lead to something beautiful. Hargitay and Hermann married in 2004. They now have three children and the show keeps chugging along.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: When Was John Munch Actor Richard Belzer’s Latest Appearance on Show?

Airing since 1999, “Law & Order: SVU” has seen many faces come and go. In fact, only Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson can proudly proclaim she’s been there (in some capacity) since day one. Through all the ebbs and flows, she’s managed to make her way up the ranks and even start a family. That being said, there are some other “family” members that fans miss from the series.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Manning
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
John Ritter
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Wish One District Attorney Would Return

“Law & Order: SVU” has been on for so long, and has had many people come and go. But there are some characters that fans love more than others, and wish they would return. One such character was ADA Casey Novak, played by Diane Neal. She was on “SVU” from season 5 to 9, then returned in seasons 12 and 13. She was the only female ADA to appear in 5 consecutive seasons and the third longest-running ADA of the entire “Law & Order” franchise.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did Law And Order: SVU Just Ruin A Benson Relationship For Good In The Organized Crime Crossover?

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley.”. The big bad of Law & Order: Organized Crime’s first season went to trial on Law & Order: SVU, with Dylan McDermott back as Richard Wheatley. The case against Wheatley seemed about as solid as could be after the end of OC Season 1, but SVU brought a familiar face back to argue his case, and that may have been enough to ruin a longtime relationship of Benson’s. But is her friendship with Barba really done for good?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three S Company
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ Selfie With Chris Meloni and His Daughter

We’re extra grateful this year that “Law & Order: SVU” stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni were able to spend part of Thanksgiving together. The two have been longtime friends ever since starring in “Law & Order: SVU” when it first aired in 1999. Meloni left the show in May 2011, but has since returned to star in his own spin-off show called “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Despite leaving the show that connected them in the first place, Meloni and Hargitay have remained very close friends regardless.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate Nick Amaro’s Exit

Since the hit drama series Law & Order: SVU premiered in 1999, viewers have seen a lot of favorite characters come and go. One of the biggest storylines in which this occurs is when Danny Pino’s Nick Amaro arrives on the series. While a great addition to the team, Amaro was replacing Olivia Benson’s beloved SVU partner Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) after his abrupt and unexpected exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Lands Major New Role Away From Series

A Law & Order: SVU star recently landed a major new role away from the series. So what is it, and how will this affect SVU?. Thankfully, the actress, Stephanie March, hasn’t been on Law & Order: SVU since 2019. March played Alexandra Cabot on the show starting in 2000. When she left, fans were definitely bummed. But it looks like she’s had success in pursuing new projects. The new role is in Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s upcoming superhero drama, Naomi.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy