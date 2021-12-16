ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shameless’ Stars Reunite for Epic Holiday Greetings Photo

By Maggie Schneider
 18 hours ago
The Gallaghers and friends reunite for some star-studded holiday photos. See who all made it to the reunion!

“Shameless” is one of my favorite television series ever. After watching the first episode, I was hooked. With the show’s final season airing at the beginning of 2021, fans have missed seeing the Gallagher family on their screens. Lucky for us, the “Shameless” cast had a holiday reunion recently!

Multiple cast members from “Shameless” took to social media to share some sweet group pictures. Shanola Hampton, known for playing V on the series, posted a carousel with the hashtag, #ShamelessFamilyFOREVER.

Alongside Hampton, fans see Emma Kenney, Kate Miner, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher, Steve Howey, and Ethan Cutkosky all smiling in the image. While most of the Gallagher family is pictured, fans can’t help but miss Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher), Jeremy Allen White (Lip Gallagher) and William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher). Fans are unsure as to why they could not make the event. They hope that there isn’t any bad blood there.

“fiona???? jimmy steve??frank???” one comment reads.

“Where is Lip and Fiona? Who are those weird old dudes?”

Fans from all around the world are responding to the social media posts. With a decade on-air, viewers feel connected to the “Shameless” family.

“[I] Was so happy to see you all together. Honestly made my week. [I] Hope it’s not the last time. Love you Noel” @Bebi_Sue tweets to Noel Fisher.

“this is a christmas gift to us all thank you so much it was so great seeing you all together again,” another fan comments on Hampton’s Instagram post.

Could these pictures mean that a “Shameless” reunion is in the works for television? The fans want it. I myself am feeling hopeful.

Shanola Hampton Looking Back on “Shameless”

It is hard for Shanola Hampton to say goodbye to her character on Shameless.” Hampton played the fun and hilarious “V” for a whole decade on the show. She shares her mixed emotions leaving the set with ET.

“It’s surreal. It’s funny because, for 11 years, I always knew we were coming back,” she begins. “So this is the first time we’re not coming back. We said goodbye to sets yesterday [March 8, 2021] that we will not be shooting in again and that was surreal.”

The 43-year old hopes to return to her role in the future. She wants to see where the Gallagher family ends up in 10 years.

“I’d love to see where these characters are 10 years from now or 15 years from now… But I am very pleased with this finale,” she says. “I think people will feel satisfied, and you have a sense of going on with life with these characters even though you won’t see them on the screen anymore.”

