A multidisciplinary group of clinicians, administrators, care coordinators and informational technology experts worked together to address a complex healthcare issue that focused on patients who frequently utilize the hospital system. A small group of patients was identified, and upon initial review of their utilization data it was clear that St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) would benefit from a unified treatment plan to impact this repetitive cycle. Patients in this identified group were found to visit the emergency department as many as 24 times per calendar year and often had the same presenting complaints. These complaints resulted in duplicative testing and frequent readmissions. Additionally, the patients were found to have social and behavioral health barriers that impacted management of their healthcare needs.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO