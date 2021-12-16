ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest CEO Says Masks Do Little To Prevent Covid Onboard

By Cristian Bustos
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 15 hours ago

Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), asserted that “masks don't add much, if anything” to prevent COVID-19 infections onboard a plane. Kelly made the statement to a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday, when he questioned mask mandates by the Biden government.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Do Masks Do Little?

As reported by Fox Business , Southwest CEO Gary Kelly also emphasized that air filtration systems in today’s commercial airplanes are effective to the point of making cabins the safest indoor place to be.

The statement was prompted by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., when he asked: “Will we ever be able, do you think, to get on an airplane without masks?”

Kelly responded to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation: “The statistics I recall is that 99.97% of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high efficiency particulate air] filtering system, and it's turned over every two or three minutes."

"I think the case is very strong that masks don't add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment...  It's very safe, and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting," he added.

The hearing was attended by other industry representatives including airline executives such as the CEO of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Scott Kirby, and CEO of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Doug Parker.

Further Questions

Sen. Wicker then addressed the question to Parker, who said, “I concur. The aircraft is the safest place you can be – it's true of all of our aircraft. They all have these HEPA filters and the same airflow.”

Scott Kirby supported the argument by stating that the air within aircraft cabins is safer than that of an intensive care unit, and added that “being next to someone on an airplane – sitting next to them – is the equivalent of being 15 feet away from them in a typical building.”

Before President Biden’s mandate for using masks on commercial aircraft, airlines had already enforced the requirement in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic. ,” Fox Business reports that “The federal rule was slated to expire in September, but the Transportation Security Administration extended it through Jan. 18.”

The use of masks onboard has been the source of several incidents among passengers and airline staff, prompting the FAA to strengthen punishments on unruly passenger behavior and urging airlines to do more on these types of incidents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southwest Airlines CEO claims ‘masks don’t add much’ protection on flights

The CEO of Southwest Airlines has been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face masks “don’t add much” additional protection for passengers onboard a flight.Gary Kelly, the CEO of the Texas-based airline, said on Wednesday that masks “don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin,” citing the air filtering mechanism on board Southwest planes. “The statistics, I recall, is that 99.97 per cent of airborne pathogens are captured by the [high-efficiency particulate air] filtering system”, he told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. “It’s turned over every two or three minutes”. Describing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 707?

The Boeing 707 is one of the most important aircraft to date. It was the first commercially successful jet, ushering in the age of jet travel. The aircraft also marked the start of Boeing’s rise in developing commercial aircraft and the beginning of the 7X7 series. It was initially popular in the US, but soon entered service with airlines around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Delta CEO: Masks are still important on planes

New York (CNN Business) — Delta CEO Ed Bastian thinks wearing masks on airplanes is a good idea. The day after Southwest CEO Gary Kelly suggested at a Senate hearing that wearing masks on a plane was not necessary, Bastian said he doesn't agree. He said masks would be necessary for the foreseeable future.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Roger Wicker
The Independent

‘They have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob: Covid expert doctor calls out airline CEOs dismissing masks

Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor University, called out airline CEOs who have spoken dismissively of the need for masks on planes in recent days. “Why say this now when we have the most transmissible variant of all accelerating?” he said during an appearance on CNN. “I don’t know, some of these CEOs, they have the emotional intelligence of a doorknob. I don’t know why they would say that kind of thing.”The CEO of Southwest Airlines had also been condemned by a former surgeon general after telling a congressional committee that face...
SCIENCE
abc17news.com

Two major airline CEOs question the need for masks on planes

The CEOs of two of the nation’s major airlines say they don’t think wearing masks on planes does much to help limit exposure to Covid. The comments from American Airlines CEO Doug Parker — the nation’s largest carrier — and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly came during a hearing about the financial support that airlines received from the federal government in 2020 and 2021. But the topic of masks arose via a question from Sen. Roger Wicker, the ranking Republican on the Senate committee holding the hearing.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Filtration#Southwest Airlines#Nyse#Luv#U S Senate#Fox Business#Ual#Aal
Shore News Network

Two Airline CEOs Challenge Mask Mandates On Planes

Mask mandates do little, if anything, to make the air safer inside airplanes, two major airline CEOs argued before Congress Wednesday. “I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment,” Gary Kelly, chief executive of Southwest Airlines, told lawmakers. Being inside a plane “is very safe and very high quality compared to any other indoor setting,” Kelly said. The air filters on planes turn over clean air every three minutes, eliminating nearly all airborne pathogens, he explained.
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Flight attendants, Southwest Airlines CEO ‘on same page’ with face masks

The head of the nation’s largest flight attendants union says Southwest CEO Gary Kelly has assured her that he supports a federal mask mandate for airline passengers, despite his comments at a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday casting doubts on whether face coverings increase COVID-19 protection on planes. “And Gary...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Southwest’s CEO Suggests “Masks Dont Add Much” In An Airplane

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly raised eyebrows in Washington this week by seemingly bucking the pro-mask message when he told a Senate committee he didn’t think face masks did much to reduce health risks inflight. Mask comments steal the show at Senate committee hearing. On Wednesday, Kelly...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
simpleflying.com

United CEO: 100 Planes Are Parked Amid Regional Pilot Shortage

Major US airline executives faced questioning from the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday. One of the topics that came up were recent cuts to some regional routes, including some market exits. Several others offered their input. However, it was United’s CEO, Scott Kirby, who had the most to say. According to his testimony, nearly 100 regional aircraft are parked at United due to the ongoing pilot shortage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Haven Register

Airlines face shortage of pilots, other workers, execs say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines are having trouble hiring pilots, flight attendants and other personnel, and that's part of what is causing canceled flights and scrapping of service to some airports, executives told legislators on Wednesday. American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said a large service outage in October began when...
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Southwest Airlines skeptics are 'missing the point,' CEO says

Southwest Airlines Co. executives are pushing back against a rising chorus of analysts who say the company's days as the airline industry's disruptive force are over, reined in by higher wages and tougher operational challenges. The carrier known for its no-frills aesthetic and competitive prices is under pressure because its...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy