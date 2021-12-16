Saratoga Hospital leader says pandemic at 'another critical moment'

In-hospital mortality in patients admitted to Spanish Intensive Care Units (ICU) during the pandemic was 31%, and factors associated with poorer prognoses are associated with the need for mechanical ventilation, age, initial severity, associated COPD, decreased platelets and increased creatinine, comparing days 1 and 3 of artificial ventilation. These are the main findings of the project Factores de riesgo y pronóstico de pacientes infectados por COVID (Risk factors and prognosis of COVID-infected patients) and the follow up one year later of patients in Spanish ICUs (CIBERESUCICOVID), developed by researchers from the Respiratory Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBERES).
