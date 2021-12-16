2021 – A Year of Nuclear Policy Starts and Stops

NRDC, along with The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, CLASP, the Consumer Federation of America, and the National Consumer Law Center, just submitted a letter to Secretary Granholm at the Department of Energy (DOE) urging the agency to finish repealing harmful Trump-administration efficiency standards regulations. DOE had previously committed to completing this process by the end of the year, but things are not on track. For some rules, DOE is guaranteed to miss the deadline; for others, there is a very strong likelihood. Delaying these rules delays the entire efficiency standards program, needlessly deferring immense consumer and environmental benefits.
