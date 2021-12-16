2021 – A Year of Nuclear Policy Starts and Stops

Things could be looking up for Kemmerer, a small city in Wyoming in the northwestern US, where the mainstay, coal, is on its way out. The coal power station in this community of some 2,600 people is set to close in 2025, but last month the Bill Gates-founded nuclear development company, TerraPower, announced that it had settled on Kemmerer as the preferred site for its multi-billion-dollar Natrium reactor demonstration project, the building of which, over the next seven years, will employ around 2,000 construction workers at project peak.

