ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Who's left for South Carolina’s 2022 class?

By Hale McGranahan
247Sports
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Beamer wouldn’t go into too much...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jaishawn Barham flips from South Carolina football recruiting class

South Carolina football landed a huge commitment from four-star linebacker prospect Jaishawn Barham over the weekend. The defender is rated as the nation’s 92nd-best player according to Rivals, regardless of position. He was the Gamecocks’ top-rated prospect in the class of 2022. Unfortunately for South Carolina, his commitment...
COLLEGE SPORTS
myrtlebeachonline.com

Jason Brown, South Carolina’s starting QB, will transfer

South Carolina’s quarterback room took a hit on Wednesday. Gamecocks starting quarterback Jason Brown announced his intention to enter the transfer portal via Twitter after just one season in Columbia. He will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. “I want to thank Coach Beamer, Coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WMBF

2021 on track to be South Carolina’s deadliest year on roadways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina passed 1,000 deaths due to car crashes this week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That’s the earliest the state has ever reached that number. With 1,005 car crash fatalities as of Dec. 3, 2021 and an average of...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
The Associated Press

Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — To House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, President Joe Biden’s Friday trip to South Carolina is more than an ally’s visit to a crucial early-voting state. It’s a manifestation of the decades-long relationship between the two powerful Democrats, in a place that’s played a pivotal role in cementing both of their legacies.
ORANGEBURG, SC
unc.edu

Carolina senior named to Marshall Scholar’s Class of 2022

Kennedy Miller, a senior studying vocal performance and English in the College of Arts & Sciences, has been named Carolina’s 22nd Marshall Scholar. The prestigious Marshall Scholarship funds graduate studies in any field at up to two institutions in the United Kingdom. The Marshall Scholarship covers university fees, cost...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV

2021 on track to be South Carolina’s deadliest year on roadways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina passed 1,000 deaths due to car crashes this week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That’s the earliest the state has ever reached that number. With 1,005 car crash fatalities as of Dec. 3, 2021 and an average of...
TRAFFIC
wtoc.com

2021 on track to be South Carolina’s deadliest year on roadways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina passed 1,000 deaths due to car crashes this week, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That’s the earliest the state has ever reached that number. With 1,005 car crash fatalities as of Dec. 3, 2021 and an average of...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy