Well, folks, it's happening. Merry Christmas! The White House and the Democratic leadership have given up at least for the remainder of this year. Joe Manchin has been indomitable, unyielding, and very much in tune with the American public. Bet you a couple of other Democratic senators who have been hiding out would have nonetheless voted against "go woke, go broke," but it won't come to that because there won't be a vote.

