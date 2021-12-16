Lady Warriors improving – most of the time

Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer

PCHS V – 42

Moorefield V – 43

The Pocahontas County Lady Warriors headed to Class AA Moorefield December 7 for JV and Varsity basketball games. The Yellow Jackets only played Pocahontas one time last season, and PCHS lost 34-44 at Dunmore. The game was the last regular season game for PCHS, and their record after the game was 5-8. Moorefield’s record with the win was 4-10. Moorefield lost one senior to graduation from last year’s team, and PCHS lost three senior starters.

The first quarter of Tuesday’s game ended in an 8-8 tie. Each team shot nine foul shots in the second, and Moorefield won the quarter 9-4 for a 12-7 half-time lead. PCHS took the third quarter with an 11-9 effort that cut the Jackets’ lead to 26-23. Sophomore Olivia Vandevender scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the fourth which matched MHS sophomore Amber Willliams’ 16 points, 10 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. MHS sophomore McKen-na Crites scored 12 points.

The game was tied in the final quarter at 38-38 when senior Ma-caden Taylor hit two foul shots with 1:23 to go and again at 40-40 with 38.1 seconds left in the game. Senior Allyson Alderman gave us the lead at 42-40 with a two scored with 3.5 seconds left in the game. Warrior fans were stunned at this point when two fouls were called on PCHS with only 3.5 seconds remaining and then at the 0.9 second mark. Sterling Kump of MHS hit two of her four foul shots for the 43-42 win.

PCHS (now 2-2) vs MHS (now 1-0) game stats were: 9 of 22 vs 11 of 27 foul shots, 39 vs 43 rebounds, 31 vs 28 turnovers, and 20 vs 18 foul calls. Senior Makayla Ervine hit the only three of the game. Alderman led the team in rebounds – 10, assists – 6, and steals – 2 (tie with Vandevender). Macaden Taylor was tops in blocks with 4. PCHS made 31 percent of their field goals and 41 percent of their free throws. The game was tied five times. MHS’s biggest lead was 17-10 and PCHS’s biggest lead was 33-29.

PCHS V – 47

Greenbrier West V – 24

The Lady Warriors traveled by car to Charmco December 10 for a Varsity game at Greenbrier West. West was playing without three of their starters Friday due to one injury and two with other school commitments.

West made only one field goal in the first quarter and missed two foul shots while PCHS made only one of eight foul shots to trail West 1-2 after one quarter. Ervine exploded in the second frame, hitting three treys and a two for 11 of her game-high 13 points. Vandevender hit one trey and a two for five points. Alderman also hit a three, and junior Talisa Arbogast added another two.

GWHS junior Meagan Poticher nailed five twos in the second frame for all 10 of her team’s scoring in that quarter. After PCHS took the second quarter 25-10, PCHS led 26-12. West took the third canto 8-7, and PCHS rebounded for a 14-4 fourth and the 47-24 victory.

Vandevender and Alderman each scored 9 points, and eight Lady Warriors scored. The PCHS vs MHS game stats were: 5 of 14 vs 0 of 5 foul shots, 30 vs 30 rebounds, 26 vs 35 turnovers, and 6 vs 10 foul calls. Ervine led the team in rebounds – 8, and Alderman in assists – 5 and blocks – 3. Macaden Taylor was tops in steals with 7. PCHS made 31 percent of their field goals and 36 percent of their free throws. PCHS (now 3-2) hit a season-high 6 threes (6 of 18 attempts – 33 percent) versus 0 for West (now 1-3).

PCHS JV – 46

Moorefield JV – 36

The Lady Warriors JV squad lost the first quarter and then won the last three – 10-12, 12-11, 14-6 and 10-7 for their 46-36 win. Pocahontas hit 18 of 32 free throws, and MHS made 15 of 37. The YellowJackets committed 51 turnovers, and the Warriors had 49. The Warriors out-rebounded MHS 26-23. PCHS made 38 percent of their field goals.

PCHS freshman Jasey Kramer was game-high scorer with 11 points (hit 5 of 6 free throws). Sophomore Jaden Cullers led Moorefield with 9 points. Other PCHS team highs were sophomore Adelyn Warner – 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Nine girls scored for PCHS, and 8 for MHS. Three MHS players fouled out. Thirty fouls were called on PCHS and 26 for the home team.

The next two games for both PCHS girls basketball teams will be at Tygarts Valley Thursday, December 16, and then at PCHS vs East Hardy Wednesday, December 22. The JV games at both schools start at 5:45 p.m. and the V games will follow at 7 p.m.