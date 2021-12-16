ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Students write letters to Santa Claus

APG of Wisconsin
 15 hours ago

The Hayward Primary School second-grade class wrote letters to Santa Claus, detailing their Christmas gift wishes. How is Rudolph doing? I have all good grades so I should get a pS5. I’ve been good in scool. Can I please have a Harry Potter bopit? I will leave you some cookies and...

arcamax.com

Are You Too Old For Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California. The situation is a little different at my house. With three...
RELATIONSHIPS
WBUR

Don't worry, Santa Claus is still coming to town despite short supply

“Employees wanted” signs have popped up across the U.S. amid the labor shortage. One particular job description calls upon a fairly specific type of worker — white beard, portly figure, jolly demeanor. Actors who portray Santa Claus at retail stores or company parties during the Christmas season say they are...
COLORADO STATE
honolulumagazine.com

28 Fun Elf on the Shelf Ideas

It’s not truly the holiday season until two new friends show up in our house; our elves Olivia and Oliver. They show up every year on Dec. 1 without fail. In case you didn’t know the background, a mom and daughter created the book The Elf on the Shelf, which comes in a gift set with an elf doll, in 2005. Since then, the practice of surprising kids with elf appearances at home has become a cherished part of the holidays for many. Michele Aucello’s annual journal of her family’s Elf on the Shelf escapades inspired me to start the tradition with my husband and then 4-year-old daughter. After five years, it can be challenging for the mischievous little friends to find new places to hide. (I’ve been up late many nights trying to help them out.) So, we put together some of our favorite moments to use as inspiration. Do you have a great elf moment? Email us at info@honolulufamily.com for us to share. Enjoy!
LIFESTYLE
oscodaherald.com

Here comes Santa Claus

MIO — Santa and Mrs. Claus came to Mio Nov. 27 and visited with families at the office of the Oscoda County Chamber of Commerce before the annual holiday parade.
MIO, MI
northgeorgialiving.com

A Santa Claus to Remember

TIM CAVENDER was a sophomore at Cherokee High School in Canton when a couple of classmates asked him to play Santa for a Christmas assembly. While initially apprehensive about the portrayal, believing he would get reamed by his fellow teenage classmates, he was pleasantly surprised at their collective reaction. They laughed and held their hands out for the candy he distributed up and down the aisles of the school auditorium. It was a revelation for the then-15year-old. “They were having a good time. Those high school students became like children. They were excited to see Santa,” he recalls. “I stood there and thought, ‘This wasn’t so bad after all. I sort of enjoyed this.’”
CANTON, GA
crestviewbulletin.com

SANTA LETTERS: Northwood Elementary, Nikki Thomas's class

Dear Santa, I’m asking you how are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I am leaving out milk and cookies. Can you give me something, anything, I don’t care what it is. Love, Makiya D. Dear Santa, I am soo sorry if I was bad. I just hope I git gifs and I will be nise to other people. I want a for wiler and a new fone becus my fone got broeck by the cauch. Can I have inethun ples? Love, Piper W.
COURTNEY LOVE
CBS News

Answering Santa Claus' mail

For more than 90 years, letters from across the globe have found their way to the post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, where teams of elves write back. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
NWI.com

'Tis THE season in Santa Claus

In a village called Santa Claus, one could expect no less than a full-force celebration of all things Santa, along with other holiday events. This dedication to Jolly Old St. Nick is nothing new. Once called Santa Fe (and pronounced “fee”), this small spot on the map in Spencer County in the southwest section of Indiana had to change its name because there was another such place in the state.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Madison Daily Leader

Santa Claus surprises Ramona children with gifts

Santa Claus was seen in Ramona on Sunday. According to Kim Hyland of the Ramona-based group MORE (Make Oldham Ramona Excellent), Santa showed up at the group’s Christmas party hosted at Ramona High School. “He came in and sat down with a large bag of gifts for all the children...
LAKE COUNTY, SD
hot96.com

Santa Claus Postmark Selected

Indiana has the only post office in the world with Santa Claus in the name. The office receives over 400-thousand pieces of mail during the month of December, compared with only about 13-thousand piecs a month the rest of the year. Each year, the post office selects a postmark designed...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
westsenecabee.com

YES, MICHAEL, THERE IS A Santa Claus

At a certain age, everybody begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. Keith Wing, an administrator in the Williamsville School District, wrote “The Secret of Santa Claus,” a children’s book he hopes will indeed show Santa Claus is real. Wing, who also lives in Williamsville, says he first developed the story about 15 years ago while working as a […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wnns.com

See Santa Claus at SCHEELS

Join SCHEELS on Saturday, December 4th from 10a-2p as they welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus for ONE BIG DAY! Parents can bring a camera for FREE photos with Santa. There will be special Christmas activities, games, prizes and more!
FESTIVAL
Daily Leader

Children meet Santa, write letters for him prior to Brookhaven parade

Children wrote letters to Santa at Tom Smith Land and Homes Thursday just before the Christmas parade. Santa and the Grinch were there. The office gave away hot dogs, hot chocolate and other snacks as the children also decorated ornaments. A large Christmas stocking was also given away to a special winner.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
swark.today

Santa Claus will be visiting SWARK.Today!

Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be making a special stop at SWARK.Today on Monday, December 20th from 4pm to 6pm at 215 South Main in Hope. Bring the kids to share their Christmas wish list with Santa, play games, and have some holiday fun! Santa’s SWARKshop will be recorded for a broadcast which will appear on the the SWARK.Today website, and order forms will be available for those who wish to purchase a personal copy.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

A Christmas parade

It’s not exactly normal to enjoy a parade in this part of the world at this time of year. But my wife and I shattered the standards of normalcy when we recently took in a local Festival of Lights parade. Shortly before the parade began I wandered around its parking...
CELEBRATIONS
psychologytoday.com

Should Parents Encourage Belief in Santa Claus?

Many parents feel conflicted about how to handle Santa Claus with their children. Research finds that thinking about Santa may be associated with generosity. Research also suggests that children are not likely to be distressed when finding out the "truth" about Santa. Many parents who celebrate Christmas may feel conflicted...
SOCIETY
WEKU

Santa Claus is coming to town and he's busier than ever

It's well before sunrise when Randyl Wagner wakes to make his list and check it twice. A Santa entertainer in the Detroit suburbs, Wagner is not filling his sack full of toys or preparing his sleigh. Instead, he spent a recent morning fulfilling requests for video greetings from Santa followed by a book reading at the library. After lunch, he headed off to Bass Pro Shop for five hours of meet-and-greets before returning home to record a half-dozen more video messages for children all over the world.
SOCIETY
yourwilliamson.com

A Southern Gentleman Is... Santa Claus

Happy holidays everyone. If ever there was a distinguished gentleman that comes to mind this time of year, it would be Santa Claus. Recently, I had the opportunity to have a conversation with him. There were so many things I wanted to ask and learn:. SG: Why do you wear...
SANTA CLAUS, IN

