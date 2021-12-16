Students write letters to Santa Claus

It’s not truly the holiday season until two new friends show up in our house; our elves Olivia and Oliver. They show up every year on Dec. 1 without fail. In case you didn’t know the background, a mom and daughter created the book The Elf on the Shelf, which comes in a gift set with an elf doll, in 2005. Since then, the practice of surprising kids with elf appearances at home has become a cherished part of the holidays for many. Michele Aucello’s annual journal of her family’s Elf on the Shelf escapades inspired me to start the tradition with my husband and then 4-year-old daughter. After five years, it can be challenging for the mischievous little friends to find new places to hide. (I’ve been up late many nights trying to help them out.) So, we put together some of our favorite moments to use as inspiration. Do you have a great elf moment? Email us at info@honolulufamily.com for us to share. Enjoy!

