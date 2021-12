My original plan in considering Tucker Carlson’s monologue from his Fox News program on Tuesday night was to contrast his framing of the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his prior, multipart effort to cast the events of that day as part of a concerted federal plot. But listening to his program reminded me that this one particular dishonest hypocrisy is simply part of a pattern, even within the constraints of one show, of misrepresenting reality with the goal of accelerating his audience’s anger.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO