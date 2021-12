In what is both expected and unexpected news, Pokemon Unite has reached 50 million downloads on all platforms combined, which are Android, iOS, and the Nintendo Switch. The game has only been out since July 21 for the Nintendo Switch and September 22 for Android and iOS, which makes an amazing achievement all the more impressive. Basically, never underestimate Pokemon, even when it's venturing into new genres that many would've first thought was spectacularly unsuited for.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO