A couple of popular PS4 exclusive games are being removed from the PlayStation Store, though this news isn't as bad as it sounds. On the PS4, PlayStation fans have exclusive access to a variety of stellar games like Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, and Ghost of Tsushima. And of course, the PS4 also has two Uncharted games. One of these is the incredible Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The other is the less incredible Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both of these games are very popular and staples of the platform, yet both are being removed from the PlayStation Store because of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Again though, this isn't as bad as it sounds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO