Agriculture

Wild boar cull key to fight African swine fever in Germany- minister

 15 hours ago

HAMBURG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Cutting the numbers of wild boar will be critical in combating the pig disease African swine fever (ASF) in Germany, the country's newly-appointed junior agriculture minister said on Thursday. Germany is also in talks with the European Union about financial support for farmers who...

Agriculture Online

UK wheat crop seen at 13.99 mln T, up 44.8% -ministry

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year rose to 13.99 million tonnes, up 44.8% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The estimate was marginally down from an initial forecast of 14.02 million issued in October. The rise was driven partly by...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises after news of Russia reducing export quota

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday, following news that Russia could reduce its export quota for the commodity, while firmer soyoil futures drove the soybean contract higher. CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its U.S. members had...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases on Australia harvest and Black Sea exports

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures fell on Wednesday as a bumper Australian harvest and signs of continued competition from Black Sea supplies added to recent technical pressure, traders and analysts said. Soybeans edged higher, with strength in soymeal again offsetting weakness in soyoil, while corn...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

France, China agree regional approach to pig disease and trade

PARIS (Reuters) -France on Monday signed an agreement with main export customer China to ensure pork trade can continue even if an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) occurs, potentially providing a blueprint for European countries threatened by the pig disease. Blanket bans on meat trade by China and other...
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat imports running behind last season

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports slowed in October and are running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Friday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 119,332 tonnes, down from 159,953 tonnes in September. Denmark was the largest supplier in October, shipping 38,040 tonnes followed by Canada...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

French farms get bigger but still smaller than American rivals - census

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French farms have got bigger on average over the past decade but they are still far smaller than agricultural businesses in major rivals such as Canada and the United States, France's farm ministry said on Friday. A once-in-a-decade agricultural census released on Friday showed that...
AGRICULTURE
click orlando

Germany: 1 in 100 infected with virus, health minister says

BERLIN – Germany's health minister said Friday that more than 1% of the population — almost a million people — are currently infected with the coronavirus, and called on citizens to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so yet. The country confirmed 74,352 new daily COVID-19 cases and 390 additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases further as weak charts, export competition weigh

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended losses on Thursday as weak chart signals and export competition from Black Sea and southern hemisphere suppliers weighed on prices. Soybeans were firm, supported by a rebound in vegetable oil markets, while corn was little changed as traders continued to assess weather prospects for South American crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at $7.52 a bushel by 1322 GMT. It earlier rose slightly before turning lower to trade near a seven-week low struck on Wednesday, when the contract shed almost 4%. "For now it's hard to predict if Chicago prices will hold this technical floor," a European trader said. Euronext March wheat also slipped further to touch a near two-month low at 272.75 euros ($309.35) a tonne, as a rise in the euro added to technical pressure. Wheat futures have retreated since multi-year highs set last month as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and easing concerns about global wheat supply have encouraged selling. A wheat tender held this week by Algeria exacerbated selling pressure as traders expect the importer to overlook French wheat and take supplies from Argentina and Ukraine. A drier spell in Australia has also tempered fears over rain damage to what is forecast to be a record harvest. Selling momentum has built up this week despite a string of other import tenders and reports that Russia is considering a smaller wheat export quota than previously planned. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $1274-1/4 a bushel, helped by strength in soyoil and palm oil. The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said soyoil supplies among its U.S. members slipped in November, surprising analysts who had expected stockpiles to climb. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.86-1/2 a bushel. The risk of persisting dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina in the coming weeks, despite rain relief for crops in recent days, was underpinning soy and corn markets, traders said. Prices at 1322 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 752.00 -4.00 -0.53 640.50 17.41 CBOT corn 586.50 0.75 0.13 484.00 21.18 CBOT soy 1274.25 11.75 0.93 1311.00 -2.80 Paris wheat 272.50 -3.25 -1.18 195.50 39.39 Paris maize 242.25 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 10.62 Paris rape 713.25 10.75 1.53 418.25 70.53 WTI crude oil 71.29 0.42 0.59 48.52 46.93 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.01 0.50 1.2100 -6.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
AGRICULTURE
Inhabitat.com

A radical plan for livestock is coming to The Netherlands

The Netherlands has too much manure. So the Dutch government announced a 25 billion euro plan to greatly reduce the country’s livestock. Earlier this week, a new coalition government unveiled the radical scheme to cut nitrogen pollution levels by buying out farmers. But the farmers aren’t happy about it. In the past, farmers have taken to the streets to protest new regulations and buyouts. Many farmers aren’t sure how they can switch to less intensive methods and fewer animals while still paying their debts.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China allows Brazil to resume beef exports, industry group says

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China has authorized Brazil to resume beef exports to the Asian country, lifting a ban imposed early in September due to two atypical cases of mad cow disease reported in Brazil, industry group Abrafrigo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rising Indian rapeseed output could reduce vegoil imports

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in India, the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, is likely to rise as much as 29.4% this year as farmers plant more area with the winter-sown oilseed, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. Production is expected to stand at...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 sugar output seen at 32 mln tns, down 16.7% - Unica

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous cycle, industry group Unica said on Thursday. Unica has also estimated the country's total ethanol output at 27.7 billion liters this season, down...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 3-week top as soyoil climbs; wheat, corn end higher

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures touched a three-week top on Thursday as soyoil futures rose 2% and hit their highest in a week on signs of tightening U.S. vegetable oil supplies and fresh export demand, traders said. Wheat futures rose by nearly 2%, bouncing back from a...
AGRICULTURE

